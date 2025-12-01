Why Bucky Irving’s Return From Injury Comes At Perfect Time
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving made his return to the field in the Tampa Buccaneers 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Irving had been out since week 4 with foot and shoulder injures before suiting up Sunday. With the win, Tampa Bay moved to 4-1 this season with Irving in the lineup.
Bucky Irving Returns At Perfect Time For Tampa Bay
Bucky Irving had 11 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown with two receptions for 20 yards in the Buccaneers’ win. Irving had his first rushing touchdown of season on a 13-yard run in the third quarter to extend the Tampa Bay lead to 17-3.
Tampa Bay came into this game reeling, losing their last three games to drop their record on the season to 6-5. With the Carolina Panthers earlier in the day beating the Los Angeles Rams to improve to 7-6, the Bucs needed a win to stay on top of the NFC South division. They were able to hang on a against a struggling Cardinals team to get to 7-5. Irving provides a much needed boost to the Bucs offense that is trying to overcome the injury to star wide receiver Mike Evans .
The Bucs rushing attack has missed the presence of Irving, who go the majority of the carries in the first month of the season during their 3-1 start. His totals for the season are 88 carries for 298 yards and one touchdown on the ground and 21 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Irving now shares a backfield with running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, who held down the fort in his absence.
MORE: How Oregon's Win Over Washington Changes Its College Football Playoff Seed
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Potential Opponents in the College Football Playoff
MORE: Shedeur Sanders’ Comments About Dillon Gabriel Hint At Something Bigger
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Bucky Irving’s Journey From College to NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With Irving being a mid-round selection, he has more than exceeded expectations in his first year plus in the NFL. He was the best rookie running back in the NFL in 2024 with 1,122 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, while adding another 392 yards receiving.
Prior to being in the NFL, Irving played three collegiate seasons at Minnesota and Oregon. As a freshman with Minnesota in 2021, he rushed for 699 yards and four touchdowns before entering the transfer portal and going to Oregon that offseason.
Joining the Oregon Ducks turned out to be a great decision for Irving. In his two seasons with Oregon, Irving had 2,950 total yards and 13 total touchdowns.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning coached Irving in both of his seasons playing in Eugene in 2022 and 2023. The Oregon coach had this to say to reporters about Bucky during the 2023 season.
“This dude is so passionate. He cares so much for his teammates, never goes down on first contact,” Lanning said. “Really selfless player and I think that shows up when you watch this guy on the field.”