Texas Longhorns Host Oregon Ducks' Prized Recruit Over Weekend
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks hosted their bitter rivals, the Oregon State Beavers, on Sept. 20. But on that same day the program's 2026 four-star wide receiver commit Jalen Lott visited the Texas Longhorns, according to Rivals.
This is happening all while 2027 four-star wide receiver commit, Kesean Bowman announced to Rivals his choice to decommit from the Ducks on Sept. 19.
Lott is one of the elite commits that propelled Oregon's class of 2026 to be ranked No. 7 in the nation in terms of recruitment class per 247 Sports.
Lott Has High Aspirations For Future At Oregon
The Frisco, Texas native originally committed to the Ducks over USC, LSU, and Texas on July 8. during Dave Campbell's Texas Football Livestream. Despite Texas making a push to keep Lott in his home state, it wasn't enough for his aspirations in Eugene.
"Obviously they also have a great track program that I'm really interested in,"Lott said during the show. " So I plan on doing both when I get there."
But what ultimately landed Lott to Oregon is the deep connection he has with the coaching staff.
"Definitely my relationship with Coach [Dan] Lanning and all the other coaches, they've been recruiting me for a long time, since, I really was a freshman," Lott said. "Being able to build that relationship with them was the biggest thing for me. Just kind of gravitated me towards him,"
While Lott may have made a strong connection at Oregon that is has blossomed into getting involved in other areas of the university, it hasn't stopped Texas from trying to get him to flip and stay home.
Will He Stay Home?
Before Lott's commitment to Oregon, the Longhorns were also a heavy favorite to land one of the most elite recruits in the state of Texas.
Lott has a lot to consider when it comes to his final college decision. He can either move to the west coast and make a name for himself at Oregon, or stay home and continue a legacy of playing sports for Texas.
Both of his parents attended and played sports for UT. His father, James Lott played cornerback in the 80's, and his mother Fey Lott played for the women's basketball program in the late 80's.
A player like Lott is in a dilemma as he has to choose between waiting for his turn to play for his parents alma mater or have a greater chance at making an impact at Oregon as freshman. At the end of the day it's up to what both the Oregon and Texas recruiters are telling him, and describing what his impact could be for their programs.
Oregon still has verbal commitment from the top receiver from the state of New York, Messiah Hampton, who has been committed since June 13. and has shown no sign of flipping.