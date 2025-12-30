Texas Tech Coach Opens Up About Facing His Brother On Oregon Staff In Orange Bowl

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup at the Orange Bowl between the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders and No. 5 Oregon Ducks is set to highlight a coaching duel between two brothers. Oregon assistant offensive line coach/run game coordinator Cutter Leftwich and Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich will face off in the Orange Bowl.

The matchup between the Leftwich brothers has sparked a lot of attention ahead of Thursday’s CFP Quarterfinal game at the Orange Bowl. What started as the two brothers joking about potentially facing each other in a podcast episode over the summer has now turned into a playoff matchup with the right to advance to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Here’s what Mack Leftwich said about facing off against his brother, Cutter, and the Oregon Ducks in the Orange Bowl.

What Mack Leftwich Said

Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich jogs onto the field before a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matchup Against His Brother In the Orange Bowl:

“It’s a pretty special thing to be able to coach in a game of this magnitude against your brother. I know my Mom’s probably not really happy about it. How do you handle, who do you root for, and all those things? It’s a pretty special thing for our family and pretty funny that podcast we were joking about, and now it’s a real deal in the college football playoffs, pretty awesome time for our family,” said Leftwich.

Coaching Success In the Leftwich Family:

Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich calls out instruction during spring football practice, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s been awesome, we’ve been really blessed to be around some really great coaches and people that have taken care of us, and both of us are in great situations. It’s pretty cool, I know my Dad is pretty proud, and it's been a good year for the Leftwich family. My youngest brother, too, is a strength coach at Tarleton, and they made a run to the final eight in the FCS, so a lot of wins in the Leftwich household,” said Leftwich.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update From Practice Highlights One Major Absence

MORE: Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator Shares Blunt Assessment of Dante Moore

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Austin Novosad's Likely Landing Spot After Transfer Portal Entry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

How Competitive He's Been With His Brother:

“We are very competitive over the course of our lifetime. I haven’t lost very much to him. Being the older brother, you kind of just dominate things. We’re very competitive, but it's kind of more just a, we’ll see each other at the game and not talk too much smack,” said Leftwich.

Leftwich Brothers Coaching Careers

Nov 8, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

In Mack Leftwich’s first season as the offensive coordinator for the Red Raiders, Texas Tech had the second-highest scoring offense in college football behind the No. 25 North Texas Mean Green, averaging 42.5 points per game.

The Red Raiders' offense, led by starting quarterback Behren Morton, will present a challenge for Oregon’s defense, which is ranked top 10 in the country, like Texas Tech's. Mack’s brother, Cutter, has helped build Oregon’s offensive line into one of the best in college football over the last two seasons, and their protection up front for quarterback Dante Moore is a major key facing the Red Raiders' defense.

When Oregon’s season comes to an end, Cutter will depart with the Ducks' offensive coordinator, Will Stein, to Kentucky to become the Wildcats' offensive line coach. Only one Leftwich brother will earn bragging rights in the family as the Ducks and Red Raiders face off, with the winner advancing to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

The kickoff for the CFP Quarterfinal Orange Bowl matchup between Oregon and Texas Tech is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

Recommended Articles