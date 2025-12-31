Much of the focus for the No. 5 Oregon Ducks’ quarterfinal matchup vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders is on the Ducks’ potent offense and how it will perform against a challenging Red Raiders defense.

Anchoring Texas Tech is linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. The senior was one of the few players on the Red Raiders’ roster the last time the two programs faced off. Rodriguez provided his thoughts on the Ducks and what will make them a difficult opponent ahead of the College Football Playoff meeting.

If He Sees Similarities Between Texas Tech and Oregon:

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Yeah, of course. I think first of all, we're a really good team, so that kind of shows up. But I think they're one of the best in the country, as well.”

“They're a very good football team, so I think it's accurate that both teams will kind of match up well and the numbers will be pretty similar just because of -- especially offensively, our style of offense and their style of offense, they want to make a lot of downfield plays and explosive plays, so I think it would make sense that it matches up.”

What He Sees From Oregon:

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates with fans as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I see a massive offensive line who is very good with their hands, very good with their feet, and then I see a quarterback who's arguably the best in the country, and then receivers and running backs who can go the distance. Their speed jumps off the page, and they're very explosive. If we can just do our job and do what we can to stop the explosive plays, that's what we're going to try to do.”

The Ducks’ Run Game:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“I mean, all of their running backs that they play are incredible, and they can go the distance at any point. Then it really helps when you have an O-line who is as big and as strong as they are and use their feet as well as they do.”

“But then I think it comes down to their quarterback play. I think what I see from them is their quarterback is checking them at the line and putting them into the right play, putting them into good positions for them to win.”

“They may pick up a few yards, but it'll open the door to bigger and longer runs as the game goes on because they're just checking into the right play.”

On Texas Tech’s Long Gap in Playing a Game:

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks on during warmups before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It's been different. I think it feels like fall camp all over again, and it feels like you're going through it week to week, but there's no scrimmage and there's no game to play. You have all these questions that you just never get answered.”

“You don't know if it's best to move on from that, that specific call or game plan, and move to the next, or it's just kind of doing the same thing over and over. So you just don't know if you're right or wrong, so you could be prepping for the wrong thing. You just never know. That's the hardest part. But it was nice to have the time off and get guys healthy, but the prep was pretty weird.”