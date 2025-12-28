Texas Tech Linebacker Ben Roberts Opens Up About Oregon Film Study

The No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders have one of the best defenses in the country, and the unit is led by a tandem of linebackers in Jacob Rodriguez and Ben Roberts. Rodriguez was in the spotlight for a majority of the season, even finishing with the fifth-most votes for the Heisman Trophy, but Roberts has been equally important to Texas Tech's success on the defensive side of the ball. Roberts was named the most outstanding player of the Big 12 title game in Texas Tech's win over BYU.

Roberts spoke to the media on Saturday ahead of the Orange Bowl matchup against the Oregon Ducks, and he spoke about watching Oregon's first-round win against No. 12 James Madison.

Texas Tech's Ben Roberts lifts the title belt after being named most outstanding player of the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Ben Roberts Said About The Oregon Ducks

"It was kind of weird to watch just because you got a G5 playing in it, but I think that Oregon's extremely explosive," Roberts said. "I didn't pay much attention to their their defense, but I was mainly watching their offense, but I think they're very explosive, and they they have a lot of tools that they can use," said Roberts.

The Texas Tech linebacker also said that with the extra two weeks to prepare, he's watched more film on Oregon than on any other opponent this season. With the additional film study, Roberts gave some of his takeaways about the Ducks offense. He was asked about Oregon tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson, specifically.

"They're really athletic, they've got great hands, and once they get on a block, they're good blockers," said Roberts.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, Roberts also provided his thoughts.

"I think everybody that we play is good, and he’s another guy that we’ve got to look at and respect and continue to prepare for," he said."

Roberts was also asked about Oregon's running backs as the Ducks feature a versatile attack with Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr., and Jayden Limar likely receiving snaps in the Orange Bowl.

"I think it ties into them and their tight ends and their receivers are all very athletic. They can do it all, and they're very fast for sure," said Roberts.

Ben Roberts On Texas Tech's Extended Break

Texas Tech has not played since Dec. 6 after beating BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game. Roberts was asked how he spent his extra time, besides watching film, and he also talked about how Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire is preparing the team at this point in the season.

"I would just say volume's down a little bit. We're still getting the same mental reps in. It's just more about taking care of the body at this point and continuing to stay fresh and ready to go," Roberts said.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire walks the field prior to the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roberts also seemingly took advantage of Texas Tech winning the Big 12 title to take some time away from the field.

"Did some hunting, some crane hunting, and then went home for Christmas. That was pretty nice. But we really just continued to stay up here (Lubbock), keep the routine the same," said Roberts.