Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator Gives Unfiltered Take on Facing His Brother At Oregon

Oregon Ducks assistant offensive line coach and run game coordinator Cutter Leftwich is following Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein to Kentucky after the College Football Playoff, but Leftwich has some bragging rights to take care of in the Orange Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, brother of Cutter Leftwich, leads one of the top offenses in the country into the Orange Bowl against the Oregon Ducks, and he spoke to the media on Sunday.

What Mack Leftwich Said About Facing His Brother And Oregon

"Yeah, it'll be our first time coaching against against each other. It was kind of crazy, so we got matched up last year, too, because he was a he was the O-line coach at North Texas last season, and then I was the OC at Texas State, but I ended up taking this job, so we had to delay the matchup a year," Leftwich said.

"The only other time we've competed against each other when he was in college, he was playing at McNeese, playing O-line there, and then I was coaching at UIW and we were in the same conference, so we matched up matched up one time. I got the better of him that day, so hopefully we can continue that trend," the Texas Tech offensive coordinator continued.

Outside of the game, the Leftwich family is making moves in the world of college football. Cutter Leftwich currently works under Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, and his move to Kentucky also comes with a promotion to an on-field coaching role. Meanwhile, Mack Leftwich signed an extension to stay with Texas Tech through the 2028 season as the Red Raiders continue to invest in their football program.

"It's been awesome. We've been really blessed to just be around some really great coaches and people that have taken care of us, and both of us are in great situations," Mack Leftwich said. "And so it was pretty cool. I know my dad's pretty proud, and it's been a good year for the Leftwich family. My youngest brother (Gage Leftwich) too, he's a strength coach Tarleton (State), and they made made a run to the final eight in the FCS. So a lot of wins in the Leftwich household."

Leftwich was also asked if he has had much communication with his brother while preparing for Oregon, and he revealed that he has not spoken much at all with Cutter since in the build up to the game.

"We are very competitive. Over the course of our lifetime, I haven't lost very much to him, being the older brother, you kind of just dominate things. But we're very competitive, but it's kind of more just the we'll see each other at the game and not to talk too much smack," Leftwich said.