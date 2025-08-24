Ducks Digest

Rookie Tez Johnson Goes Viral For Backflip After Tampa Bay Touchdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie receiver Tez Johnson is going viral for an incredible backflip in the end zone during a touchdown celebration. With NFL roster cuts looming, Johnson scored against the Buffalo Bills in Preseason Week 3. The NFL Draft 7th round pick from the Oregon Ducks has stole the show with his acrobatics, but is it enough to make the 53-man roster?

Bri Amaranthus

tampa bay buccaneers tez johnson nfl backflip roster rookie receiver special teams cut trade baker mayfield touchdown todd bowles
tampa bay buccaneers tez johnson nfl backflip roster rookie receiver special teams cut trade baker mayfield touchdown todd bowles / oregon duck
In this story:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie receiver Tez Johnson is going viral for an incredible backflip in the end zone during a touchdown celebration. With NFL roster cuts looming, Johnson scored against the Buffalo Bills in Preseason Week 3.

The NFL Draft 7th round pick from the Oregon Ducks has stole the show with his acrobatics, but is it enough to make the 53-man roster?

tampa bay buccaneers johnson nfl backflip roster rookie receiver special teams cut trade baker mayfield touchdown todd bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie, former Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson in an exclusive interview with Bri Amaranthus / bri amaranthus

NFL ROOKIE TEZ JOHNSON'S VIRAL BACKFLIP

Johnson's acrobatics were on full display with a backflip after he caught a 1-yard touchdown pass in the second half of Tampa Bay's third preseason game. Oregon Ducks fans are not surprised to see Johnson turning heads in the NFL for his energetic personality. Tez-mania has officially spread from Eugene, Oregon, to Tampa Bay, Florida.

Tampa Bay fans will enjoy getting to know Johnson's fun-loving attitude and his passion for the game. Tampa Bay assistant general manager Rob McCartney already has addressed his feelings, stating Johnson "lit up the room" in his NFL Combine interview. The Bucs are excited about the speedy receiver and special teams contributor.

JOHNSON'S NFL DREAM

Johnson has impressed his teammates and coaches leading up to the NFL regular season, with explosive plays, silencing doubters who questioned his smaller size at 5-foot-10, 154 pounds.

The plan for Johnson is to compete immediately as a special teams contributor but he also has a chance to rise up the depth chart at receiver. The Bucs are looking for someone to step up after wide receivers Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan are out with injuries for at least four regular season games. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is in need of more targets.

Johnson was Oregon's leading receiver for the past two seasons and holds the program record for most receptions in a single season (86). Johnson excels at creating after the catch. In 2024, he gained 604 yards after the catch, which ranked third most among qualifying receivers. 

Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson Not Surprised Ohio State is Haunted by Loss
Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson Not Surprised Ohio State is Haunted by Loss / bri amaranthus

MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Trey McNutt Addresses Injury, Broken Leg Timeline For Return

MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Recruit Explains Transfer Portal Decision

MORE: Kansas City Chiefs Boost Patrick Mahomes' Protection With Oregon Monster In NFL Draft Mock

MORE: Oregon Ducks Shutting Down Recruiting Interest in Five-Star Quarterback?

Johnson revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that his NFL goal was to be the first Duck receiver drafted in the first round in decades.

Leading up to the draft, Johnson had been strongly linked to the Denver Broncos, largely due to relationship with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Johnson was adopted by former Oregon quarterback Nix's family when he was 15 years old.

“It would be great. I told Bo if Sean Payton drafts me, we’re making a movie. We’re definitely gonna make a movie. Me and you the starring characters. We definitely gonna make a movie. And just being under Sean Payton is gonna be great,” Johnson told Amaranthus before the 2024 season.

Instead of reuniting with Nix, Johnson has been reunited with another former Oregon Ducks star in running back Bucky Irving.

NEXT UP FOR JOHNSON

The Tampa Bay Bucs will have some tough decisions to make. All NFL teams must reduce their roster to an initial 53 players by Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT. For players who don't make the 53-man roster, they could be added to the practice squad. All signs point to Johnson making the team.

Oregon fans can tune in for Tampa Bay's first regular season game on Sunday, Sept. 7, when the Bucs travel to face the Atlanta Falcons at 10 a.m. PT on FOX.

Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football