Rookie Tez Johnson Goes Viral For Backflip After Tampa Bay Touchdown
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie receiver Tez Johnson is going viral for an incredible backflip in the end zone during a touchdown celebration. With NFL roster cuts looming, Johnson scored against the Buffalo Bills in Preseason Week 3.
The NFL Draft 7th round pick from the Oregon Ducks has stole the show with his acrobatics, but is it enough to make the 53-man roster?
NFL ROOKIE TEZ JOHNSON'S VIRAL BACKFLIP
Johnson's acrobatics were on full display with a backflip after he caught a 1-yard touchdown pass in the second half of Tampa Bay's third preseason game. Oregon Ducks fans are not surprised to see Johnson turning heads in the NFL for his energetic personality. Tez-mania has officially spread from Eugene, Oregon, to Tampa Bay, Florida.
Tampa Bay fans will enjoy getting to know Johnson's fun-loving attitude and his passion for the game. Tampa Bay assistant general manager Rob McCartney already has addressed his feelings, stating Johnson "lit up the room" in his NFL Combine interview. The Bucs are excited about the speedy receiver and special teams contributor.
JOHNSON'S NFL DREAM
Johnson has impressed his teammates and coaches leading up to the NFL regular season, with explosive plays, silencing doubters who questioned his smaller size at 5-foot-10, 154 pounds.
The plan for Johnson is to compete immediately as a special teams contributor but he also has a chance to rise up the depth chart at receiver. The Bucs are looking for someone to step up after wide receivers Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan are out with injuries for at least four regular season games. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is in need of more targets.
Johnson was Oregon's leading receiver for the past two seasons and holds the program record for most receptions in a single season (86). Johnson excels at creating after the catch. In 2024, he gained 604 yards after the catch, which ranked third most among qualifying receivers.
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Trey McNutt Addresses Injury, Broken Leg Timeline For Return
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Recruit Explains Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: Kansas City Chiefs Boost Patrick Mahomes' Protection With Oregon Monster In NFL Draft Mock
MORE: Oregon Ducks Shutting Down Recruiting Interest in Five-Star Quarterback?
Johnson revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that his NFL goal was to be the first Duck receiver drafted in the first round in decades.
Leading up to the draft, Johnson had been strongly linked to the Denver Broncos, largely due to relationship with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Johnson was adopted by former Oregon quarterback Nix's family when he was 15 years old.
“It would be great. I told Bo if Sean Payton drafts me, we’re making a movie. We’re definitely gonna make a movie. Me and you the starring characters. We definitely gonna make a movie. And just being under Sean Payton is gonna be great,” Johnson told Amaranthus before the 2024 season.
Instead of reuniting with Nix, Johnson has been reunited with another former Oregon Ducks star in running back Bucky Irving.
NEXT UP FOR JOHNSON
The Tampa Bay Bucs will have some tough decisions to make. All NFL teams must reduce their roster to an initial 53 players by Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT. For players who don't make the 53-man roster, they could be added to the practice squad. All signs point to Johnson making the team.
Oregon fans can tune in for Tampa Bay's first regular season game on Sunday, Sept. 7, when the Bucs travel to face the Atlanta Falcons at 10 a.m. PT on FOX.