Tez Johnson Is Becoming Everything NFL Scouts Doubted He'd Be
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson weighed in at just 154 pounds at the 2025 NFL Combine, making him the lightest participant. During the draft process, scouts questioned whether his size could hold up against NFL defenders. Many doubted his ability to be anything more than a return specialist.
Now, halfway through his rookie season, Johnson is proving those doubts wrong. The former Oregon Ducks star has emerged as one of Tampa Bay’s most explosive playmakers, showcasing the same quickness and body control that made him a highlight machine in Eugene.
... And some incredible acrobatic celebrations as well (as seen in video below.)
In week 10, Johnson and quarterback Baker Mayfield connected for two touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 28-23 loss to the New England Patriots, continuing a recent stretch of impressive chemistry between the two. Johnson’s ability to create separation is giving Tampa Bay’s offense a new spark... and showing the NFL that size doesn’t define skill.
Tampa Bay Always Believed In Johnson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Johnson with the No. 235 overall selection in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Johnson was once-predicted to be a third round selection and Tampa Bay was elated to add Johnson to the team... as evidenced by Tampa Bay Assistant General Manager Rob McCartney's comments after the pick.
"There's not a lot of guys that have cracked it under 160 (pounds), but you've got Tutu Atwell, you've got a guy like Tank Dell," McCartney said after drafting Johnson with Tampa Bay's final pick of the draft. "He doesn't play 4.5 (Johnson's 40-yard dash time at the combine.) He plays a lot faster. There's a lot of instances when he's the fastest player on the field. There's multiple games that I thought he was the best player on the field too."
McCartney also recalled how he “lit up the room” during his Combine interview.
Johnson's draft stock took a polarizing turn after he ran a 4.51-second 40, finishing 29th among receivers who competed.
"That's my time, I'm going to own up to it," Johnson said after Oregon Ducks Pro Day. "You can watch my tape and see no one can catch me. The 40 don't define you as a football player. It just shows that you can run a fast time."
However, Johnson's burst and shiftiness was exemplified by his impressive 6.65-second 3-cone drill at the combine. When he was drafted to Tampa Bay, Johnson revealed his goal to be a "swiss army knife" as a returner and a receiver.
Johnson And Mayfield's Blooming Chemistry
Oregon fans are not surprised to see Johnson taking advantage of his opportunities. Johnson's potential is coming into view. Since October, Johnson's production has seen a huge increase. So far this season he has totaled 14 receptions for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Along with those scores, Johnson has thrilled with viral moments of acrobatic flips.
“I mean, if I weighed 142 pounds, I’d probably be able to fly too — but I haven’t weighed that since 6th grade," said Mayfield when asked about Johnson's athletic celebration.
Mayfield has been vocal about being able to count on Johnson, as the Bucs push towards the NFL playoff and navigate multiple injuries on offense, including veteran Mike Evans.
Johnson's road to the NFL took shape while he was at Oregon. Johnson transferred to Oregon in 2023 after three seasons with Troy from 2020 to 2022.Johnson made history in first season as a Duck, breaking the Oregon single-season record for receptions with 86 and totaling 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Johnson continued to shine for the Ducks in 2024 as he led Oregon in receiving with 898 yards and 10 touchdowns on 83 receptions. Johnson was named the Big Ten Championship game MVP for his performance in Oregon's 45-37 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.