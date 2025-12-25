The Part of Dante Moore’s Game NFL Scouts Can’t Ignore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is arguably the hottest quarterback in college football. Despite Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza winning the Heisman, Alabama’s Ty Simpson having a resurgent triumph over an elite Oklahoma defensive unit, and others who had stellar regular seasons, it’s Moore who has arguably looked the best as of late.

With the level of play the redshirt sophomore signal caller has sustained, it’s not a surprise he’s rocketed up draft boards and become a mainstay in the top five of mock drafts by experts.

While Moore has yet to make an official decision on his return to college next season or departure to the NFL, the noise grows louder as the games get bigger and the performances continue.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore bows in prayer before the game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“For much of the season, the feedback from NFL scouts was that Moore was headed back to school. But that started to shift over the second half of the year, and the impending departure of offensive coordinator Will Stein (who’s staying on the Ducks’ sideline for the Playoff before exiting for the Kentucky head coaching job) was considered a needle-mover,” NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic said.

How Good Is Dante Moore?

The question is, just how good can Dante Moore be? While there’s never a true answer until it’s seen on the field at the NFL level, Moore’s college production is tracking similarly to two of college football’s all-time great players who are both having breakout seasons currently in the NFL.

According to ImpactFbData, Moore ranks just below former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall picks Caleb Williams and Bryce Young in overall production score. It's a stat that grabs the attention of NFL scouts.

Clean pocket percentage, big time throw rate, turnover worthy play rate, pressure to sack ratio, and other factors like total yards produced were factored into the raw scores. It's a great indicator that Moore could find success in the pros, which has grabbed the attention of the Las Vegas Raiders fan base... As the Geno Smith era may last just one year with the franchise.

How Dante Moore Projects In NFL

While both Williams and Young had a learning curve, as do any young players, both are coming into their own and have their teams leading the division currently. Moore could be next in line should he decide to come out for the 2026 NFL Draft. Recently, Moore was mocked No. 2 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, who will be desperately looking for a quarterback.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“What Moore lacks in experience, he more than makes up for in calm aesthetics. He throws a beautiful football and is throw-for-throw the most accurate quarterback in this class. No one had more perfectly placed passes outside the numbers in this class than Moore. While he hasn't faced many top defenses or faced a ton of pressure, it's easy to see him developing into something special in the NFL,” CBS Sports NFL analyst Mike Renner said.

The next couple of weeks will not only be massive for Dante Moore as an individual but also be pivotal for the Oregon Ducks as a program.

There’s zero doubt that the role that the infrastructure at Oregon has played has been a massive part in the success of Moore’s season, but the Ducks may have yet another NFL starter to replace after this season.

