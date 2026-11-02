Three Biggest Winners and Losers From Oregon Ducks in NFL Week 8

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season gave fans more exciting moments as the playoff races in both conferences are starting to take shape. As always, several former Oregon Ducks put together some impressive performances for their teams. Here’s a look at the Pro Ducks who impressed.

Winner: Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates with wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history in their 16-0 shutout win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, becoming the first team since 1974 to not complete a pass in a game. While their defense picked off Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. four times, former Oregon running back Bucky Irving led the way for the Ducks, rushing for a season-high 170 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries.

In a season where the Buccaneers' offense has struggled under quarterback Baker Mayfield, Irving has been Tampa Bay’s offensive leader and one of the main reasons the team remains in the thick of the NFC South title race.

Through seven games this season, Irving has rushed for 728 yards and five touchdowns for the Buccaneers. Now at 3-5 overall with their shutout win over the Broncos, the Buccaneers are a half-game back of the Carolina Panthers for the top spot in the NFC South as they look to reclaim their division crown after falling short of it last season. If the Buccaneers are to win the NFC South, it may very well be because of the leadership of the former Ducks star.

Winner: Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are now the leaders in the AFC West after their thrilling 28-24 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos used a goal-line stand in the final seconds to defeat the Chiefs and improve to 6-2.

Nix put together a quality game for the Broncos, leading Denver’s offense with 222 yards and two touchdowns on 20 of 32 passes. While the Broncos have taken their fair share of criticism this season, this recent win over the Chiefs proves they are still a force to be reckoned with in the AFC, especially with Nix at quarterback.

Loser: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) makes a throw in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The disastrous season for the Los Angeles Chargers continues. On Sunday, the Chargers fell to 0-7, losing 24-9 to the Los Angeles Rams. The struggles continued for Justin Herbert. In the loss to the Rams, he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, throwing for 257 yards on 24 of 32 passes.

Herbert has thrown an interception in every game he’s played this season, and in the loss to the Rams, he reached 10 interceptions for the year. What began as a season with Super Bowl aspirations now sees the Chargers as the only team in the NFL with no wins.

Herbert and the Chargers will next face the Houston Texans at home on Sunday, looking to secure their first win of the year.

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