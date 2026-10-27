Oregon Ducks’ Latest Bowl Projections Include Notable Rematch
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The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 21-10 loss to Illinois, their third defeat of the season. Since the game, coach Dan Lanning has said he does not anticipate quarterback Dante Moore playing again this season because of a concussion, and Oregon has relieved offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer of his duties.
The loss also dealt a blow to Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes. In its latest bowl projections, released Oct. 26, ESPN has the Ducks playing outside the playoff.
One projection matches Oregon with a team still in the playoff race, while the other sets up a notable rematch for the Ducks.
Trust and Will Holiday Bowl
Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California
Matchup: Oregon vs. Wake Forest
The Ducks are trending downward while the Demon Deacons are trekking upward. And very much looking like a threat to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) title game with the nation's No. 1 team Miami.
But Wake Forest likely only gets into the CFP by winning out, including the ACC Championship game. Even a second place finish won't guarantee the Deacons will earn a playoff bid.
So the next case scenario is they end up facing Oregon in this historic late December bowl game. The Ducks have enjoyed success in San Diego, owning a 3-1 overall mark for the Holiday Bowl.
Oregon's last appearance came in the 2022 season against a North Carolina team led by quarterback Drake Maye, before he became the franchise face for the New England Patriots. But the winning Ducks were led by another future NFL quarterback named Bo Nix, who threw for 205 yards and tossed two touchdowns that evening including the game winner with 19 seconds left.
The Ducks are surprisingly 0-2 all-time against the Demon Deacons. Both losses came in December too during the 1992 Independence Bowl and 2002 Seattle Bowl.
This Dec. 28 game would also pit former Pac-12 coaches against one another in coach Dan Lanning and Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert, who once led Washington State before the Ducks moved to the Big Ten Conference. Dickert, meanwhile, owns an 0-2 mark against Oregon which features the 2022 shootout loss 44-41in Pullman, during a time Dickert's Cougars featured Cam Ward at quarterback.
Valero Alamo Bowl
Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
Matchup: Oregon vs. Texas Tech
That's right, there's the feeling that last season's Orange Bowl showdown will now take place inside the Alamodome on Dec. 29.
Texas Tech's CFP chances took a major hit the same week as Oregon's loss to the Fighting Illini. A previously unbeaten Red Raiders squad got ran over by unranked Cincinnati, causing a tailspin in what's become an ultra-competitive Big 12 for 2026.
Should this contest become a reality, no doubt coach Joey McGuire will be motivated by how Oregon beat his squad last season inside Hard Rock Stadium. Same with wide receiver Coy Eakin, who took the 23-0 shutout loss in Miami last season.
Meanwhile, Oregon has looked completely different from the 2025 playoff team. But landing here in San Antonio becomes a final highlight in what's seen nightmarish scenarios for the 2026 Ducks.
Oregon, however, doesn't have the best history inside the Alamodome with its 1-2 record. The Ducks blew a 31-point lead to TCU and fell 47-41 during the 2015 season showdown. Oklahoma defeated Oregon too here back in 2021 with a 47-32 score.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna