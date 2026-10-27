Oregon Ducks’ Latest Bowl Projections Include Notable Rematch

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 21-10 loss to Illinois, their third defeat of the season. Since the game, coach Dan Lanning has said he does not anticipate quarterback Dante Moore playing again this season because of a concussion, and Oregon has relieved offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer of his duties.

The loss also dealt a blow to Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes. In its latest bowl projections, released Oct. 26, ESPN has the Ducks playing outside the playoff.

One projection matches Oregon with a team still in the playoff race, while the other sets up a notable rematch for the Ducks.

Trust and Will Holiday Bowl

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Jordan Anderson (23) out runs Oregon Ducks defenders during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California

Matchup: Oregon vs. Wake Forest

The Ducks are trending downward while the Demon Deacons are trekking upward. And very much looking like a threat to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) title game with the nation's No. 1 team Miami.

But Wake Forest likely only gets into the CFP by winning out, including the ACC Championship game. Even a second place finish won't guarantee the Deacons will earn a playoff bid.

So the next case scenario is they end up facing Oregon in this historic late December bowl game. The Ducks have enjoyed success in San Diego, owning a 3-1 overall mark for the Holiday Bowl.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) passes the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Joe Barna (43) defends during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon's last appearance came in the 2022 season against a North Carolina team led by quarterback Drake Maye, before he became the franchise face for the New England Patriots. But the winning Ducks were led by another future NFL quarterback named Bo Nix, who threw for 205 yards and tossed two touchdowns that evening including the game winner with 19 seconds left.

The Ducks are surprisingly 0-2 all-time against the Demon Deacons. Both losses came in December too during the 1992 Independence Bowl and 2002 Seattle Bowl.

This Dec. 28 game would also pit former Pac-12 coaches against one another in coach Dan Lanning and Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert, who once led Washington State before the Ducks moved to the Big Ten Conference. Dickert, meanwhile, owns an 0-2 mark against Oregon which features the 2022 shootout loss 44-41in Pullman, during a time Dickert's Cougars featured Cam Ward at quarterback.

Valero Alamo Bowl

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) makes the interception in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (3) during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Matchup: Oregon vs. Texas Tech

That's right, there's the feeling that last season's Orange Bowl showdown will now take place inside the Alamodome on Dec. 29.

Texas Tech's CFP chances took a major hit the same week as Oregon's loss to the Fighting Illini. A previously unbeaten Red Raiders squad got ran over by unranked Cincinnati, causing a tailspin in what's become an ultra-competitive Big 12 for 2026.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Should this contest become a reality, no doubt coach Joey McGuire will be motivated by how Oregon beat his squad last season inside Hard Rock Stadium. Same with wide receiver Coy Eakin, who took the 23-0 shutout loss in Miami last season.

Meanwhile, Oregon has looked completely different from the 2025 playoff team. But landing here in San Antonio becomes a final highlight in what's seen nightmarish scenarios for the 2026 Ducks.

Oregon, however, doesn't have the best history inside the Alamodome with its 1-2 record. The Ducks blew a 31-point lead to TCU and fell 47-41 during the 2015 season showdown. Oklahoma defeated Oregon too here back in 2021 with a 47-32 score.

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