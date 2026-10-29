Oregon Defensive Back Brandon Finney Jr. Explains Mindset for Rest of the Season

It’s safe to say that this season hasn’t gone the way the Oregon Ducks had hoped. After their 21-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, the Ducks are now 4-3 overall and fall to 2-2 in Big Ten play.

Despite a disappointing start, the Ducks remain focused even if the postseason is out of reach. Here’s what Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. said about how Oregon has regrouped after a difficult start to the season as they prepare for Saturday’s home matchup against the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats.

Regrouping From Difficult Start to Season

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) catches a pass for a touchdown as Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. (4) tries to defend during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I really feel like this team is very focused on growth. So it's like, obviously, if it went our way, we'd be 7-0 right now. But I feel like Coach Lanning does a good job talking about not being focused on the outcome and really on our process.

“And it's just like, we go through times like this, and it's just like, how can we get back to work? How can we get better? What are we doing wrong? Because, I mean, it's not going the way we want it to, but if we're going to sit back and cry about it, we'll lose the rest of our games. And so it's just like, we get back to what we can do to get better and not really cower about it.”

Game Planning For Opposing Quarterback

Oct 24, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) runs with the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Do your job. And it’s just like, as long as we execute, we know at the end of the day that's all we can do. That's all we can control. So we've got to execute.”

Responding In Practice

“Intent. Intent is a word that I would use. Not too much like getting hype. It's just like, how can we execute? Juice is good, but if you run in the wrong direction, that's not going to do anything. How can you execute? That's what we're focusing on right now.”

Touchdown Pass In Illinois Game

“I feel like moments like that can either move you up or break you down. I'm not going to be the person that I'm going to let it break me down. I mean, situations like that, I really use as something to give me confidence. It's like, really, you can do something really good in life and still lose."

“And I feel like that's something you can learn in life, not just on the football field. So, I mean, I went through a lot of emotions in like 10 seconds. But as a DB, you kind of have to have that mentality. Like, anything can happen. How are you going to respond?”

“I can make a good, like, an amazing pick. Next play, I can get bombed on. How am I going to respond?"

Oregon Ducks Offense

“I mean, yeah, I'm really primarily focused on how I can get the best out of our defense. How can I bring guys along with me, and how can I execute my job? But I feel like our offense has done a really good job of just shifting and executing.”

Preparing For Northwestern’s Offense

Northwestern’s offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, right, talks with Aidan Chiles during the first quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Obviously, Chip Kelly is a really good OC, but they do a lot of stuff. They do a triple-option offense. They do a lot of shots. They’ll get up past the ball, do a CFL-type offense, but it’s just that, at the end of the day, they can do anything. How can we line up and do our job and execute the cause that Coach Hamp presents to us?”

Reaction to Dante Moore News

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off after the Ducks loss as Moore was benched following an injury as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Dante’s obviously my guy, but my job is to do my job. I mean, I can't really control anything else about what anybody else does. That wasn't going to change how I come to work.”

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