Is Emeka Egbuka Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is set to miss his second game in a row due to a concussion and a foot injury.

Egbuka appeared in the first six games of the season for the Bucs, but he sat out the team's Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers. Now, the Bucs will have to make due without him again on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) ruled out for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 30, 2026

Baker Mayfield is back for Tampa Bay after missing multiple games with a dislocated thumb, yet this offense can't seem to get to 100 percent as a whole.

Through six games in 2026, Egbuka has 28 catches on 49 targets for 240 yards and two scores. He's also added two carries for 11 yards and a score. The Bucs are going to have a tough time replacing the former first-round pick, as he's played 85.8 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the games he's played in this season.

With the No. 1 receiver out, the SI Betting team is looking to another playmker on this Tampa Bay offense to lead the way in the prop market on Sunday.

Best Buccaneers Prop Bet vs. Falcons in NFL Week 8

This week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his top-10 player props for the Week 8 of the season in his Player Prop Countdown, and he's targeting Bucky Irving with Egbuka sidelined for the second game in a row:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bucky Irving OVER 2.5 Receptions (+101)

The Falcons' defense has allowed plenty of receptions to opposing running backs this season, as sdefending the flats has been a struggle for them. They have allowed 43 receptions to the position in 2026, which is the second most in the NFL. Bucky Irving of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is averaging 2.6 receptions per game this season, so I love that we can bet on him to haul in three receptions at plus-money.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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