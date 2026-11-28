The No. 24 Washington Huskies (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) could be the only thing standing between a Big Ten Championship Game berth for the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) when the two rivals square up Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon enters riding a four-game win streak, while Washington has won four of its last five contests heading into the 119th meeting of the rivalry.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) warms up before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning’s squad needs a victory over Washington and either a UCLA win or a Bruins loss coupled with an Indiana win to punch its ticket to the conference title game. Regardless of Oregon’s situation at the 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff, the Ducks have entered must-win territory versus a bitter rivalry who would love nothing more than to play the role of spoiler.

Here are three bold predictions for Saturday night’s regular-season finale.

Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore Extends Scoring Streak

Nov. 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore scores a touchdown versus the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore has played a pivotal role in the Ducks’ November resurgence.

The sophomore has hauled in 340 receiving yards and five touchdowns, including a pair of spectacular one-handed scoring grabs against Ohio State and Michigan State, during Oregon’s four-game winning streak. His 42 receptions over the Ducks’ last six games are tops in the Big Ten and fifth nationally during that stretch.

With 60 catches on the year (757 yards, nine touchdowns), Moore needs just four more grabs to crack the program’s top-10 list for most receptions in a single season. But it won’t be easy.

Washington yields an average of 219.3 yards per game via the air, including 13 interceptions, trailing only UCLA (20 interceptions) for conference lead.

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Prediction: Moore remains one of the country’s hottest receivers, catching a touchdown in his fifth straight game while eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the third time in the last five games.

Oregon Ducks Dominate on Fourth Down

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe is taken down by Oregon Ducks defensive back Ify Obidegwu at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oregon defense has clamped down in recent weeks, holding Michigan and Michigan State to seven points apiece. Lanning’s defense is the only unit in the country during the last three weeks to not allow a fourth-down conversion on five or more attempts, denying Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State on all nine of their combined attempts.

Oregon opponents have converted just 38.1 percent of their fourth-down attempts, tying the Ducks with Buffalo for No. 13 nationally.

Washington, conversely, has converted 10 of its 15 fourth-down attempts this season, despite its struggles on third down with just a 35 percent success rate (No. 107 nationally).

Prediction: Oregon has allowed opponents to convert on just eight of their 21 fourth-down attempts this year and haven’t allowed a fresh set of downs on fourth down since Northwestern on Oct. 31. The Ducks stay perfect in the month of November as Washington fails to convert on multiple fourth-down attempts.

Oregon, which has only allowed five 100-yard rushing performances on the season, also holds the Huskies below their season rushing average of 102.5 yards per game.

Oregon Ducks Punch Ticket to Indianapolis

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei makes a confetti angel following the 2025 Orange Bowl over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Iowa Hawkeyes have already done their part, knocking off Nebraska 31-7 on Friday in Iowa City. Oregon needs a win over Washington, combined with either a UCLA win or a Bruins loss and an Indiana win to advance to its second Big Ten Championship Game in its third season in the conference.

Prediction: Oregon handles Washington to clinch a Big Ten Championship Game berth, while USC shocks UCLA. Indiana goes on to rout Purdue, setting up a title game showdown versus the Hawkeyes, a feat that appeared impossible at the start of November.

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