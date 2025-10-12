Three Lessons From Oregon Ducks' Upset Loss to Indiana
EUGENE – Week 7 marked the first loss of the No. 3 Oregon Ducks’ 2025 season. Despite the Indiana Hoosiers’ 30-20 win at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks still have plenty of season left to play.
The Ohio State Buckeyes won last season’s national championship even though they suffered two regular-season losses, and coach Dan Lanning was adamant about evaluating the loss and improving after the game.
“I don't think anybody in the organization did the best that they're capable of today, myself included,” Lanning said postgame. “It starts with me and, again, I thought their plan was better and ours wasn't.”
Oregon has six regular-season games remaining and is still very much in the mix to make the College Football Playoff. The loss to the Hoosiers revealed three major takeaways that the Ducks can learn from to get back on track.
Run Defense Needs To Improve
Oregon conceded 111 rushing yards to Indiana, including 37 in the fourth quarter.
“Ultimately, we didn't stop the run when it mattered most,” Lanning said. “We have a better plan to stop the run there at the end of the game.”
Teams have been most successful against the Ducks this season when Oregon fails to defend the run game. In the Ducks’ sluggish first half against the Oregon State Beavers earlier in the season, the opposing team ran for 56 yards in the first half.
On the other hand, Oregon limited Penn State’s star backfield duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton to only one touchdown in week 5.
It wasn’t the same story against Indiana’s backfield. Two of the Hoosiers’ three touchdowns were scored by running back Roman Hemby.
MORE: Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Hold Back After Upset Of Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Take Share Of Blame For Indiana's Historic Win Over Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals What Went Wrong In Loss To Indiana
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon’s Loss Against Indiana
The Ducks’ Freshmen Not Afraid Of The Moment
Oregon had a lot of doubters preseason due to it being a much younger team than last season. Time and time again, however, the Ducks’ true freshman have answered the call.
Even in the defeat, a pair of true freshmen starred – one on defense and one on offense. Running back Jordon Davison led the team in carries (eight) and rushing yards (59).
It may have been the freshman’s first game without a touchdown this season, but he was the lifeline of Oregon’s run game in a game where the running back room struggled.
“We felt like he had a hot hand at one point the game,” Lanning said. “Was running really well. Was falling forward for yards. A good job of doing positive yards. We have success with some of our duo plays, things like that, that he runs really well.”
On the other side, cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. recorded his first career pick six.
“That's one of the harder routes to defend in man to man is a crossing route from the opposite side. He did a great job breaking on the ball,” Lanning said. “We had good pressure up front. Great job finishing the end zone and turn that into a touchdown for us.”
Finney tied the game with his pick-six six but the Ducks weren’t able to score again in the fourth quarter to pull ahead.
Sloppy Offensive Line Play Contributed To Loss
Oregon did an impressive job of minimizing mistakes in its first five games, including a zero-penalty showing against Northwestern in week 3.
The Ducks entered the week tied for the second-fewest penalties in the nation with 18. Against Indiana, the Ducks conceded seven penalties for a loss of 64 yards. Two of the flags were against Oregon’s offensive line.
Entering the week, the Ducks were also tied for the fewest sacks allowed in both the Big Ten and the nation. The Hoosiers set the tone for the game by sacking quarterback Dante Moore on the first snap.
“They had a good rush all day where our protection wasn't clean,” Lanning said. “We can get better in that area.”
Oregon went on to concede six sacks in the game for a loss of 35 yards. As long as the Ducks can get back to protecting their quarterback and playing clean like they did in the first five games of the season, they’ll be a difficult offense to stop.
Lanning and his leaders made one thing clear after the game: the Ducks aren't going to let one loss define them.
"Got a chip on our shoulder," linebacker Bryce Boettcher said. "We can use it as fuel or be down on ourselves. So, we'll go to the doctor tomorrow, learn from it, and then back to work."