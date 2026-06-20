Oregon Hosting Elite Two-Way Recruit on Official Visit
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks are hosting class of 2027 recruit, athlete Tae Walden Jr. on an official visit this weekend.
Tae Walden Jr. Visiting Eugene
Tae Walden Jr. is a 6-2, 165 pound athlete out of Collierville, Tennessee. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 athlete in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports.
Walden posted a picture on his Instagram story in Eugene.
As a junior for Collierville High School School in 2025, he hauled in 42 receptions for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Walden had 28 total tackles, 17 passes defended, and five interceptions.
Walden also returned kicks and punts on special teams. He had eight kickoff returns for an average of 31.0 yards and 11 punt returns for an average of 24.5 yards per MaxPreps.
Walden would be one of Oregon’s highest rated recruits if he were to eventually commit to them.
Per his Instagram, Walden is down to 10 schools:
Oregon Ducks
Tennessee Volunteers
Auburn Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Missouri Tigers
LSU Tigers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Clemson Tigers
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ole Miss Rebels
Oregon Ducks 2027 Recruiting Class
Thus far in the recruiting class of 2027, Oregon has received 19 commitments. 19 of these commits are rated as either four or five star recruits. That has them with the No. 8 overall ranked class in the country for 2027 according to Rivals.
In addition to being ranked No. 8 in the country, the 2027 class is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten conference. This was not the case as recently as a week ago. The Ducks have been neck-and-neck with two other Big Ten programs for the top ranked spot in the conference: the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans.
Both are ranked right below Oregon now. Ohio State is currently at No. 9 and USC is at No. 11. There is still so much time left in their recruiting cycle until national signing day comes around so the race for the top ranked Big Ten class is still up for grabs.
The team that had the highest ranked class in the Big Ten and in the whole country last season was USC. The Trojans brought in the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class and will look to carry that momentum across the finish line for the 2027 class.
Oregon will be taking on each of these programs on the road this upcoming season. The Ducks will fly south to take on the Trojans to kick off conference play at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 26. Oregon will then take a trip to Columbus to play the Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 7.
These games could very well end up being with recruits in attendance that are considering Oregon, USC, and Ohio State. The Ducks would have an opportunity to show why Eugene is the place to be.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1