Oregon Hosting Elite Two-Way Recruit on Official Visit

The Oregon Ducks are hosting class of 2027 recruit, athlete Tae Walden Jr. on an official visit this weekend.

Tae Walden Jr. Visiting Eugene

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tae Walden Jr. is a 6-2, 165 pound athlete out of Collierville, Tennessee. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 athlete in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports.

Walden posted a picture on his Instagram story in Eugene.

Elite 4-Star CB/ATH Tae Walden (@Erikwaldenjr) has arrived for his OV 👀 🦆 pic.twitter.com/ZHDIkuFkEU — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) June 19, 2026

As a junior for Collierville High School School in 2025, he hauled in 42 receptions for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Walden had 28 total tackles, 17 passes defended, and five interceptions.

Walden also returned kicks and punts on special teams. He had eight kickoff returns for an average of 31.0 yards and 11 punt returns for an average of 24.5 yards per MaxPreps.

Collierville’s Tae Walden (1) jumps to catch a pass during the game between Collierville High School and Arlington High School in Arlington, Tenn., on September 19, 2025. Collierville defeated Arlington 58-0. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walden would be one of Oregon’s highest rated recruits if he were to eventually commit to them.

Per his Instagram, Walden is down to 10 schools:

Oregon Ducks

Tennessee Volunteers

Auburn Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers

LSU Tigers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Clemson Tigers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ole Miss Rebels

Oregon Ducks 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thus far in the recruiting class of 2027, Oregon has received 19 commitments. 19 of these commits are rated as either four or five star recruits. That has them with the No. 8 overall ranked class in the country for 2027 according to Rivals.

In addition to being ranked No. 8 in the country, the 2027 class is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten conference. This was not the case as recently as a week ago. The Ducks have been neck-and-neck with two other Big Ten programs for the top ranked spot in the conference: the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans.

Both are ranked right below Oregon now. Ohio State is currently at No. 9 and USC is at No. 11. There is still so much time left in their recruiting cycle until national signing day comes around so the race for the top ranked Big Ten class is still up for grabs.

The team that had the highest ranked class in the Big Ten and in the whole country last season was USC. The Trojans brought in the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class and will look to carry that momentum across the finish line for the 2027 class.

Oregon will be taking on each of these programs on the road this upcoming season. The Ducks will fly south to take on the Trojans to kick off conference play at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 26. Oregon will then take a trip to Columbus to play the Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 7.

These games could very well end up being with recruits in attendance that are considering Oregon, USC, and Ohio State. The Ducks would have an opportunity to show why Eugene is the place to be.

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