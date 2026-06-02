Three Oregon Ducks Freshmen With Instant Impact Potential

The Oregon Ducks have brought in a 2026 recruiting class that ranked No. 4 in the country according to On3. With new talent coming to Eugene, there are three freshmen who could make an immediate impact in 2026.

Oregon Ducks Tight End Kendre Harrison

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning added production to the tight end room when he secured the signing of four-star tight end Kendre Harrison. Harrison was the Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina and received offers from Penn State, Texas A&M, and NC State before deciding to commit to Oregon.

The Ducks lost former tight end Kenyon Sadiq to the 2026 NFL Draft, and it is assumed that Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson will take over as the No. 1 option at tight end for quarterback Dante Moore. Harrison could feature in jumbo formations and two and three-tight-end formations, and could even feature as the No. 1 tight end a few plays each game to spell Johnson.

Harrison was the MaxPreps National Athlete of the Year for the 2023-24 season and caught 57 passes for 928 yards and 20 touchdowns in his senior season at Reidsville High School (North Carolina). Harrison scored a whopping 48 touchdowns over the course of his high school football career.

Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Immanuel Iheanacho

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks' offensive line saw a healthy amount of turnover this past offseason, as Oregon lost offensive linemen Alex Harkey, Isaiah World, and Emmanuel Pregnant to the NFL. With three new spots opening up on the offensive line, Iheanacho could see some serious playing time in 2026. Iheanacho was arguably the crown jewel of coach Dan Lanning’s 2026 recruiting class and was the No. 2-ranked offensive tackle in the country according to On3 and the No. 7-ranked recruit.

Iheanacho will have some competition for the starting left tackle role, as returning offensive lineman Fox Crader will be battling for the position throughout fall camp. Crader saw a fair amount of snaps last year as a rotational player and should be in line for the starting job.

Oregon Ducks Running Back Tradarian Ball

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high-fives fans before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While the Ducks' running back room is set as far as the one-two punch is concerned with Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr, incoming freshman Tradarian Ball could sneak his way onto the field and see some meaningful snaps. According to 247Sports, Ball was the No. 4-ranked running back in the class of 2026.

Ball carried 140 times for 872 yards in his senior season, good enough for a 6.2 YPC average. Ball scored nine touchdowns in his senior season, following up a junior season that saw him reach the end zone 14 times on the ground.

While there are a handful of other freshmen that could see a rotational role with the Ducks in 2026, such as wide receiver Jalen Lott and safety Jett Washington, Harrison, Iheanacho, and Ball could realistically see some real playing time and make an impact for Oregon next season.

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