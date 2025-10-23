NFL Decision Looms Large for Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is in the midst of a fantastic redshirt sophomore season and has separated himself as the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
One of the biggest questions regarding the young quarterback’s future is whether or not he’ll enter the draft to begin with. It’s a question that Ducks fans would rather not have hanging over as Oregon hopes to make a National Championship push, but it is reality.
Moore has a cannon of an arm, great footwork in the pocket, an easy release, and has proven to be a great decision maker over the course of this season. There’s so much to love as an NFL prospect, yet he undoubtedly still needs reps. While the talent and interest are at an understandable peak, the question should be asked: Is it worth it to leave Oregon after this season?
Here’s what the experts have to say about Moore in their mock drafts, having him land at No. 4 overall to the Miami Dolphins and No. 3 overall to the Cleveland Browns.
Mock Draft Position:
Moore is turning the heads of many NFL scouts and analysts. The perspective is largely positive, as many continue to watch how the Detroit-native progresses throughout this Oregon season. Many mock drafted have Moore drafted within the first 10 picks, or even top-five, in the 2026 NFL Draft.
“Moore is a full-time starter for the first time in his career after backing up Dillon Gabriel last season. He's been consistently accurate this season with a 72.0% adjusted completion rate. He has also been a much faster decision-maker than he was at UCLA, averaging 2.71 seconds before he throws," PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema said.
He played strongly on the road at Penn State, but struggled against Indiana, specifically against pressure. He's just a true junior, so he might not even be in the 2026 class, but that all depends on how well he plays down the stretch,” he continued.
While Moore is talented enough to make the transition and have success, the situations he may be stepping into will potentially be less advantageous than another year of NIL and, more importantly, development. Sure, the risk of additional prospects such as Arch Manning and DJ Lagway taking major steps and becoming threats to the No. 1 quarterback race exists, but it could be worth the risk.
Fit is everything. It’s a lesson Moore has already learned once, having transferred from UCLA to Oregon and sitting out a year because it was the right place for him to be. He’s reaping the benefits of that move right now. You have less control over where you land in the NFL, but there’s simply no good situation for a young quarterback to walk into at the top of the draft, and there very rarely is.