Three Oregon Games That Could Be Featured on ESPN College GameDay

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks face a challenging schedule when it comes to the 2026 season. While there aren't many positives to facing a challenging schedule in the regular season, a large positive that comes with it is the possibility of being featured on the biggest show prior to kickoff.

ESPN College GameDay goes to different college towns prior to what is usually considered the biggest game of the week. When it comes to the Ducks, there are three games that could be featured this season.

Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans - Sep. 26, 2026

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have some bad blood when it comes to the USC Trojans, as this is a rivalry that goes deep into both programs' history. According to the Oregon website, goducks.com, the Ducks have a 24-39 record against the California-based college, and the two teams have also tied twice.

Even away from the history of these two programs, they don't like each other, which is something that led to trolling during the off-season already from the Trojans' X page. These two are both ranked in the AP Top 25 ahead of the 2026 season, as the Trojans are tied for No. 14, and the Ducks are ranked as the No. 2 team.

With the Ducks being on the road, it seems reasonable to believe that the Ducks could have their first featured game on College GameDay during the season against the Trojans, as both teams have a great chance of remaining ranked prior to the contest.

Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Buckeyes - Nov. 7, 2026

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) makes a pass against Ohio State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The one game that many people have pointed to when it comes to the 2026 season is the Ohio State game, as many believe this will be the determining factor of which teams make it to the Big Ten conference championship. It is unlikely that both of these teams will make it unless both of these teams are undefeated when they play against each other.

The Ducks will be on the road for this game, and it will be difficult for them to be able to walk out of Columbus with a victory, but anything is possible. It can be argued that there isn't a single game on the schedule across the entire nation throughout the whole 2026 season that is more deserving to be featured on College GameDay than this one.

With that being said, it seems that this is not only the most intriguing game on the schedule, but it is also the most likely game to be featured on the ESPN show.

Michigan Wolverines at Oregon Ducks - Nov. 14, 2026

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' toughest home game of the season will arguably come against the Michigan Wolverines, who are led by a brand-new head coach and a great lineup that has the potential to shock a lot of people this season. At this point of the season, Michigan could be in contention to make the Big Ten conference championship game, which is going to make this game even more important.

This is also a game that will showcase two quarterbacks hailing from the same state and two quarterbacks who are already familiar with each other. Both players are electric in their own ways and will be great this upcoming season. This is just an added factor as to why ESPN College GameDay might be an attraction for this contest.

While it isn't common for the network to show up to and cover the same college and back-to-back weeks, it remains a possibility depending on what is at large.

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