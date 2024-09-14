Oregon State Beavers Troll Oregon Ducks With Pregame T-Shirt
The Oregon Ducks are facing in-state rival Oregon State as the bitter rivalry between the two schools continues. The matchup between the two Oregon teams is the second longest in FBS history.
Safe to say, there is plenty of bad blood shared on both sides
Oregon State running back Jam Griffin wore a shirt that reads "I hate your Ducks" on his way into the stadium before the game. The Beavers social media account posted a photo of Griffin to their Instagram account.
The shirt appears to be referencing the popular ‘I Love My Ducks’ music video from the Chip Kelly era. The viral video was published inn November of 2009 by Oregon students Brian McAndrew, Jamie Slade and Michael Bishop. Originally a final project for a class, the video is a massively popular part of being a Ducks fan.
Conference realignment brought many changes to the college football world, one of them being the timing of this matchup. Instead of playing the Beavers during rivalry weekend at the end of the season, the Ducks travel to Corvallis for week three.
Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is one of the team's leaders, and he shared what the rivalry with Oregon State means to him in practice before the game.
"It means the world, it means everything to me. I know it means a lot to the people who have come before me, to the university, to the people of Eugene, and to the state of Oregon," said Bassa.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has faced the Beavers twice, and he is 1-1 in those games. In the last five editions of this rivalry, the home team has won the game. With Oregon State hosting the Ducks at the newly renovated Reser Stadium, the odds seem stacked against Oregon.
The Ducks are currently leading the Beavers 15-7 with 11 minutes left in the second quarter. Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and running back Jordan James both rushed for touchdowns.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gets Engaged
MORE: Oregon Ducks Not Impressing Nick Saban: 'They Just Have Too Many Bad Plays'
MORE: Live Score Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers
MORE: L.A. Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Strange Comments On QB Justin Herbert's Genes
MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rookie Bucky Irving Worth Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickup?
MORE: WATCH: Oregon Ducks Release Hype Video For Oregon State Rivalry Game