Three Predictions for Oregon Ducks' Remaining Big Ten Schedule

No. 15 Oregon enters its bye week 3-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten and riding the momentum of its upset road win over then-No. 12 USC (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) in the Ducks’ first conference matchup this season.

The news wasn’t all positive coming out of Los Angeles.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moorethrows a pass against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore left in the second quarter on a stretcher after a late hit by Trojan linebacker Desman Stephens II, who was ejected for targeting and later suspended one game by USC coach Lincoln Riley.

Backup quarterback Dylan Raiola entered the game and powered the Ducks to a gritty 41-27 victory behind 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Coach Dan Lanning’s squad now gets a week to rest and get healthy before diving into the teeth of the Big Ten schedule.

Here are three bold predictions for Oregon’s post-bye week Big Ten slate, which kicks back off on Oct. 10 at Autzen Stadium when the Ducks play host to the No. 23 UCLA Bruins (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten).

Dante Moore, Dylan Raiola Both Reach 1,500 Yards, 15 Touchdowns

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola looks to throw a pass against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the injury, Moore was on his way to eclipsing 1,500 passing yards. The junior has thrown for 926 yards and nine touchdowns through roughly 12 quarters of the Ducks’ first four games.

Raiola earned praise for his poise while spelling Moore for the second half of the Ducks’ 84-0 win over Portland State and the USC game. The Nebraska transfer has been remarkably efficient in relief, completing 30-of-36 of his attempts (83.3) for 413 yards and five touchdowns.

The duo also ranks No. 6 nationally with an average of 346.5 passing yards per game.

Doctors diagnosed Moore with a concussion, revealing that MRI and CT scan came back negative for any additional injuries.

But there is no timetable for his return, even with the bye week. That means Raiola must make the most of his indefinite opportunity.

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up before faceing the USC Trojansvat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A healthy Moore likely needs 574 yards and six scoring strikes to reach the mark. That’s 1.9 games, per his current average of 308 yards per outing.

Across his relief appearances against Portland State and USC, Raiola had led Oregon to 55 points on nine of 11 possessions, for an average of five points per drive.

Raiola, who threw for exactly 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games for the Cornhuskers last year, is the wild card.

Raiola needs to average 135.9 yards and 1.25 touchdowns, If he plays all eight remaining games.

With the right opportunity, he joins Moore in the exclusive 1,500 yard/15 touchdown club.

Koi Perich leads the Big Ten in Interceptions

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich returns a kickoff against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s done it once, so why can’t Oregon safety Koi Perich lead the Big Ten in interceptions once again?

The Minnesota transfer locked up 128 tackles across two seasons with the Golden Gophers, including 82 last year. Perich’s five picks in 2024 led the Big Ten, tied him for fourth nationally and ranked him second among FBS freshmen.

Oregon has six interceptions in four games, including Perich’s grab of a Jayden Maiava pass in the end zone to seal the win over USC.

UCLA safety Ta’Shawn James currently leads the conference with three picks, leaving Perich just two off the pace with eight games to play.

Perich closes the gap, beginning with Oregon’s first game back after the bye against James and the Bruins.

Oregon Beats Ohio State and Michigan, Falls to Washington

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart celebrates with fans after the Ducks’ win over the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most cynical of Ducks fans will tell you that they know what’s coming.

Think the upset loss to Arizona State in 2019, which crippled Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes. Or the upset defeat at the hands of Arizona in 2013 or Stanford a year earlier.

The Ducks’ rollercoaster season returns to its ascent in October by running the table against UCLA, Nebraska and Illinois as well as Northwestern. The momentum propels them into the final stretch with monumental wins over No. 5 Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State to improve to 10-1, 8-0 Big Ten.

The Ducks fall to Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1,129 yards, seven touchdowns) in this trap game, snapping their 14-game regular season conference winning streak and damaging their College Football Playoff standing.

The Huskies get revenge for their 26-14 loss to Oregon in the 2025 season finale and play late-November spoiler.

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