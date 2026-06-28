Three Recruiting Targets Oregon Ducks Can't Afford to Miss

The Oregon Ducks continue to progress through their 2027 class, as they have landed a total of 20 prospects, and have the hopes of landing even more. There are many prospects that they need to land, but none more than these three players.

Brayton Feister - Linebacker

Walsh Jesuit’s Cade Harvey (28) tracks Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks recruiting target and four-star linebacker recruit Brayton Feister is by far the most needed recruit in the 2027 class remaining on the board when it comes to the current standpoint of where the Ducks are in his recruitment. As of now, the Ducks are predicted to land his commitment, and he would be the No. 2-ranked linebacker commit in the class, according to 247Sports, which would round out the recruiting search for players at the position, as they already have three commits at the position.

The commits that they have at linebacker include Oregon Ducks legacy commit and three-star recruit Sam Ngata, Oregon Ducks prized four-star commit Toa Satele, and four-star Oregon Ducks linebacker commit Brandon Lockley Jr. if the Ducks could add Feister this would be arguablky the best linebacker class the Ducks have landed under the leadership of coach Dan Lanning, and this would also help them push their ranking up, as they continue to hope for a top-10 finish.

As of now, the Ducks are battling Georgia and Cal for the prospect, although anything can change in a matter of seconds.

Hayden Stepp - Cornerback

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks recruiting target and five-star cornerback prospect, according to ESPN, Hayden Stepp is set for a huge season following an electric offseason, including major official visits to three schools that continue to stand out for the prospect. Those schools are the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the California Golden Bears.

The best trait that Stepp has is his height, as he is entering this season measuring over 6-3, which is elite size for a cornerback. This can be used as an advantage, as his length will allow him to make up ground that other cornerbacks won't be able to. When it comes to most of the Oregon Ducks defensive backs, the taller ones are the more successful ones, as this includes Brandon Finney Jr. and incoming freshman Jett Washington.

As of now, the Ducks seem to be sitting in a good spot, according to Steve Wiltfong at Rivals and his coworkers who have logged expert predictions for the Ducks to land his commitment. He is set to commit on July 1.

Landen Williams-Callis - Running Back

Richmond Randle's Sincere Timpson (26) fakes a hand-off to Landen Williams-Callis (1) and scores on a kick return during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks running back recruiting target and five-star prospect Landen Williams-Callis is a must-land simply due to the fact that the Ducks are in a battle for arguably the most gifted running back in the country. Last season, Williams-Callis was recognized as a top running back in the nation and was up for MaxPrep's National Player of the Year, although he fell short to Baylor High School running back David Gabriel-Georges in the long run.

The Ducks have shown that they can make do with players who weren't as gifted as Williams-Callis, which leaves the hope that the Ducks could turn their offense into a freak of nature with the addition of a running back who isn't short of the term elite in any aspect.

Williams-Callis visited a plethora of schools, but local programs like the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies seem to have the best chance for the five-star prospect.

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