Oregon Ducks In Recruiting Battles With Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide
The Oregon Ducks are among the suitors for five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star safety Jett Washington.
Chad Simmons of On3 reported earlier this week that Oregon is a school to “watch” for Bowman.
“He has a great connection with Drew Mehringer (Oregon Ducks tight end coach),” Simmons said. “Georgia and Oregon have been talking a lot, USC not as much."
Simmons also says that Oregon “holds a slight lead” for Washington. Additionally, Washington now has an official visit set to Oregon in the near future.
"Oregon may hold a slight edge heading into the spring," Simmons said. "He will take an official visit to Oregon. . . . If there was a true top two at this stage, it would be the (Alabama) Crimson Tide and the Ducks."
Mark Bowman Player Profile
Mark Bowman is a 6-4, 225 pound tight end out off Santa Ana, California. Bowman is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the class of 2026 per On3.
247Sports' Greg Biggins evaluated Bowman earlier this month.
“At 6-4 220 pounds, Bowman moves around like a receiver with a ton of twitch and change of direction,” Biggins said. “He has great hands and shows the ability to make plays down the field and runs really well after the catch. He’s an advanced route runner and is a dominant run blocker and shows the ability to take an opposing linebacker clear off the field.”
Biggins also compares Bowman to current Las Vegas Raiders tight end, Brock Bowers.
“He has been drawing Brock Bowers comparisons since his freshman year and after seeing him in action the last two seasons, they look valid,” Biggins said.
Brock Bowers was a tight end for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2021 through 2023, earning First-Team All-SEC honors in all three seasons, before being taken by the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 13 overall pick of the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bowers immediately was an impact player at the next level and was named a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro in his rookie season.
Jett Washington Player Profile
Jett Washington is a 6-5, 200 pound safety out of Las Vegas, Nevada. Washington is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 safety in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Washington was evaluated by National Recruiting Analyst in March of 2024.
"He's a legit 6-5, 200 pounds and could end up at receiver, safety, linebacker, or even grow into an edge rusher," Biggins said. "He played primarily safety as a sophomore and can play in the box, loves to hit and has a nice physical edge in his game."
Biggins mentions that while he does expect him to move to linebacker, Washington can excel at multiple positions with a high ceiling.