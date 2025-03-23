5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis Committing After Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Visits
The Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs are in a recruiting battle for five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. The elite recruit recently took visits to both Oregon and Georgia, and a possible decision was expected from Curtis after his trips.
However, On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that Curtis might be as close to committing as previously thought.
"After both experiences and continued conversations with his family and representation, it looks like Curtis will hold tight and continue through his process," said Wiltfong.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Curtis is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2026 recruiting class. Curtis is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 prospect from Tennessee, and the No. 2 overall recruit regardless of position.
At one point in his recruitment, Curtis was committed to Georgia and coach Kirby Smart. However, he de-committed on Oct. 17, 2024, giving Oregon and Ducks coach Dan Lanning a chance to land the elite quarterback recruit.
Curtis has since visited Oregon and Georgia as an uncommitted prospect, but it appears as though he needs more time before making a final decision. Do the Bulldogs have an advantage being much closer to Curtis's home of Nashville, Tennessee? Wiltfong does not necessarily believe so, according to his latest report.
"Curtis’ family has told him to make the decision based on his needs and wants, proximity to home should not be a factor, and do what’s best for you and your development," said Wiltfong. "They’ll be excited either way. Curtis sees an opportunity to be successful with both programs. As he goes back and forth between the two powerhouses, he’ll continue to weigh his options moving forward."
In addition to his spring visits, Curtis is scheduled to travel to Oregon and Georgia again over the summer. The current plan has Curtis back at Oregon on June 6 before visiting Georgia on June 13. Additionally, Curtis is set to take visits with the Auburn Tigers and Louisville Cardinals, but the Ducks and Bulldogs are considered heavy favorites to land the five-star quarterback.
If Lanning and the Ducks are able to add Curtis to their 2026 recruiting class, Oregon has a chance signing the No.1-ranked class at the end of the cycle. The Ducks currently hold commitments from a number of talented prospects, including five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene.
Oregon is in heavy pursuit of Curtis after four-star quarterback flipped his commitment from the Ducks to the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley.
According to On3's team rankings, the Ducks have the No. 3 recruiting class in 2026, behind the LSU Tigers and USC Trojans. Georgia's class is currently ranked No. 12 by On3 with six commits. The Bulldogs' highest-rated commit is four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford.