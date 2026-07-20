Top Candidate for Oregon Ducks' First 2028 Recruit Emerging

While the class of 2027 has been under the spotlight, recruiting for the class of 2028 is continuing to ramp up around the nation. It is still early in the cycle for the majority of these rising high school juniors, but coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are already looking to make lasting impressions and land their first commitment in the 2028 class.

One of Oregon's top targets is four-star defensive lineman Trison Satele. Satele hails from Mililani, Hawaii, and is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state. He also checks in as the No. 171 overall prospect nationally and the No. 16 defensive lineman in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Satele is already attracting attention from multiple Power Four programs, including Arizona, Nebraska, Miami (FL), and others, according to 247Sports. However, Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins believes Oregon has positioned itself as the team to beat.

On Thursday, Biggins logged a prediction for the Ducks to land Satele's commitment with a 70 percent confidence level. Biggins also identified Cal as Oregon's biggest competition.

"This is some low-hanging fruit as Satele is the younger brother of current Oregon commit Toa Satele and we know the brothers want to play together in college," Biggins wrote. "He's an interior defensive lineman who could grow into a nose, play tackle in a four-man front or line up as a three-tech."

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) signals a first down during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-1 and 270 pounds, Satele already possesses the size and versatility to line up at multiple spots along the defensive front. Even as just a junior, his skill set projects well within defensive line coach Tony Tuioti's system, which would give Oregon another intriguing piece with a high ceiling.

Family connection could give Oregon the edge

The Ducks already have a significant advantage in Satele's recruitment thanks to his older brother, four-star linebacker Toa Satele.

Toa committed to Oregon on June 3 after choosing the Ducks over finalists including Texas, Notre Dame, and USC.

The Satele family also brings extensive football pedigree. Their father, Samson Satele, starred at Hawaii before becoming a second-round NFL Draft pick in 2007.

Sep 28, 2014; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Miami Dolphins center Samson Satele (64) against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 38-14. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The opportunity for the brothers to play together at the collegiate level has become a major storyline in the recruitment and is one reason Biggins believes Oregon will ultimately come out on top for his commitment.

Oregon continues building momentum in the 2028 class

Satele isn't the only elite 2028 prospect trending toward Oregon.

Biggins also recently logged a prediction for the Ducks to land four-star quarterback Josiah Boyd. Boyd has already visited Eugene multiple times, although Kentucky has emerged as Oregon's primary challenger in that recruitment.

Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning gestures before the game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, wide receiver Braylon Clark is another major priority. The North Carolina standout is considered one of the nation's premier receivers in the class, and Oregon has continued investing significant time into building relationships despite facing stiff competition from SEC programs, Ohio State, and other national contenders.

Dan Lanning's newest recruiting battles come against familiar faces

The predictions for both Satele and Boyd also reveal an interesting trend on the recruiting trail. Lanning is now competing directly against two former coordinators who helped build Oregon into a national recruiting power.

For Boyd, the Ducks are going head-to-head with Kentucky coach Will Stein, Oregon's former offensive coordinator. Stein helped develop quarterbacks like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore in Eugene and is now attempting to use that same offensive reputation to land the quarterback who could become the face of his rebuild in Lexington.

New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Satele's recruitment, Oregon is fending off California coach Tosh Lupoi, Lanning's former defensive coordinator and one of college football's most respected recruiters. Lupoi understands the importance of recruiting Hawaii and the Polynesian pipeline, making Cal a legitimate challenger despite Oregon's advantage with Toa already committed.

Losing assistants to Power Four head coaching jobs is a sign of success, but it also creates recruiting battles against coaches who know Oregon's blueprint inside and out.

For now, the early momentum remains with the Ducks. If the expert predictions prove accurate, Oregon could add another cornerstone piece in Trison Satele while continuing to build what is shaping up to be an impressive foundation for the 2028 recruiting class.

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