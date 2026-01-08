Oregon Fans Will Love Tosh Lupoi's Comments On Ducks' Playoff Path

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks have officially made it further in the postseason than they did a year ago. The Ducks are set to play the Indiana Hoosiers in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff after exiting in the quarterfinal a year ago.

Oregon fans will love to hear Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's candid comments on how the team adjusted from their experience last season. He said that they “wanted to throw a pool party” when they earned the No. 5 seed given that they wouldn’t have a first-round bye (three of the four top seeds this season lost in the quarterfinals).

Lupoi also talked about balancing the "extreme disadvantages" of the transfer portal and his California Golden Bears head coaching job with the playoffs.

Everything Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi Said

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

How They’ve Tweaked Their Approach to the Postseason Since Last Season:

“There's been a ton. We're in a different situation, so last year being the No. 1 seed in the country, we were basically at the point of almost saying prayers to not be in the top four. We wanted to throw a pool party when we got selected fifth because that means we get to go play and not sit around for 40 days, and it would have been longer last year after we won the Big Ten Championship advancing.”

“So, we couldn't be more fired up. Even within the time in between, we had a different approach. We had a mock game, which was really cool. I thought that was an innovative idea of coach Lanning. We did everything exactly like playing a game. We went to the hotel.”

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We played a joke on the staff, as well, where he even put it up there where everyone had to wear suits - may or may not have been my idea - so a couple people came to work wearing suits. Just treat it exactly like game day. It was awesome.”

“But we had the approach of creating and stimulating a mock game, and again, just keeping it rolling, and hopefully we'll gravitate one day in college football instead of the awesome idea of having the playoffs during an opening period of the portal -- like great idea. Hopefully we'll gravitate towards just playing games and being in an NFL system where maybe there's one week or so, but just keeping this thing rolling and not dealing with what we're all dealing with right now.”

On Coach Dan Lanning’s March Madness Messaging:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I go to those team meetings, too. Certainly, we've had some great themes. From a defensive standpoint, it's about sticking to our annual theme, which means our daily thing, and it's about playing with a relentless effort, attacking the ball, and playing for each other, ultimately. But as far as the March Madness, we want to be peaking at the right time.”

“So, to have a great performance a week ago was great, but that's in the past already. We attacked the debrief of that the next day, the exact same way we attacked the debrief of playing Indiana and JMU and every other great opponent we've played this season. Win or lose, we're never allowing victory or defeat to be the imposter they are. “

“We're going to have a very clinical view and debrief of the game that just occurred and then attack the process going forward and really dive in deep, have some familiarity with an opponent we've played before just like they do with us. We're about to find out whose preparation was better.”

On Him and Offensive Coordinator Will Stein Balancing Two Jobs:

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“No, we've been pretty busy preparing for this game. We haven't been on the trail. I know other people get afforded to, and we don't. Obviously, an extreme disadvantage. But with young men of your own team considering the portal and guys that we haven't even had the opportunity to meet, unfortunately, because of the way the schedule is set, but you can complain about it, cry about it, or do your best to be adaptable and compete within.”

“It's really important to me going through this process again, whether at Alabama and having similarities with Kirby Smart moving on to the next job or Jeremy Pruitt moving on to the next job, and then myself going to the NFL is making sure that not giving the players any disservice of what they deserve, of the preparation that goes into this.”

“That's something that I'll refuse to do. That obviously affects my life, my ability to be a great father and a great husband. But fortunately, I have an amazing wife that understands it. Haven't got a lot of sleep, but I know you don't really care.”

How He’s Leaned on His Staff During This Transition:

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Well, I haven't missed anything, so I haven't missed a single thing as far as preparation here, which of course obviously affects the preparation of the next chapter. Again, I'm not going to give any disservice to the young men here that deserve my all.”

“But going back to day one or to now, this has been the best defensive staff I've ever been a part of in my career, and so that makes things, one, awesome, and every day you do wake up after your nap to go to work in the morning. It's an awesome feeling.”

“But heavily relying, depending on them and their expertise. Guys like Darrion Daniels, Tony Tuioti, the whole crew, Hampton and Wadood and Brian and everyone that's been a part of this thing, Kam and Bryan Barraza and just an elite crew that I've been fortunate to be coaching with. Kudos to them and their preparation. Here we are at this moment, and now it's the opportunity to go attack.”

If He’ll Check His Phone After to See What’s Happening in the Portal:

“Well, it's just part of the job. I don't really get antsy.”

If He’s Eager:

“Yeah, we're going to go and transition into the next period and then hopefully go sign another first-round draft pick at the University of California, before we reset our mind and get full focus towards the next meeting tonight.”