4-Star Recruit Tristan Phillips Highlights Oregon Ducks Coaching Staff On Recent Visit
When 2026 four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips committed to the Oregon Ducks this past December, it re-ignited the Ducks' recruiting footprint in the state of California.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks were able to get Phillips on campus this month, just in time before his June 6 official visit to Eugene.
Phillips spoke with 247Sports about his recent visit to Oregon and how he got to see a different side of the coaching staff.
"No changes after this visit, I just love it even more. I would say this visit was a little more laid back considering they aren't in season or spring ball so we were able to have some fun and have a more laid back schedule, which was fun to experience," Phillips said ."Something I see as unique but should be normalized is they just act how the would on a daily basis and show their true selves."
The No. 12 linebacker and No. 24 player in the state of California according to 247Sports rankings, Phillips said the visit opened his eyes to what the program is truly about. He pointed out the coaching staff, particularly linebackers coach Brian Michalowski, one of his primary recruiters.
"The culture, the development, and what they have to provide as a program and school," Phillips said. "I was around Zack Diles and Coach Brian Michalowski a lot. I got to break down film with Coach B Mike, and help develop my football IQ."
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Phillips is talented enough to play for any program on the West Coast.
"Has a very projectable 6-3, 210 pound frame, is a fluid athlete, runs well and and can hit. Reactionary athlete with some quick twitch to him, can drop, comfortable in space, makes plays sideline to sideline and can get there in a hurry. Attacks line of scrimmage, stands up blockers and has a nice edge to him. High major Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone out West," Biggins said.
Phillips is one of three players hailing the Golden State that are apart of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class. Along with the Ventura linebacker, Oregon reeled in five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley and three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk.
Interestingly enough, all three players come from high schools located in Southern California, one of the biggest recruiting hotbeds in the country. The Ducks have been pulling recruits out of that area at a high rate. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon signed a pair of Southern California four-stars prospects in quarterback Akili Smith Jr. and linebacker Nasir Wyatt.
Oregon is making a push for a pair of highly-touted 2026 California recruits. Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons and five-star defensive back Brandon Arrington are among the top targets in the Ducks' recruiting cycle.