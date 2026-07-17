Two Assistant Coaches Helping Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Effort

The Oregon Ducks are in the running for class of 2028 recruit, interior offensive lineman Garrett Rosenberger.

Rosenberger recently spoke to Rivals’ recruiting analyst Allen Trieu about where he stands in his recruiting process.

Garrett Rosenberger on Oregon Ducks

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning directs practice as the Ducks return from Spring Break. UO football 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Garrett Rosenberger is a 6-4, 280 pound interior offensive lineman out of Chillicothe, Ohio. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 33 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2028 according to Rivals.

Rosenberger has had a busy summer when it comes to getting offers from schools. The Ducks offered him on July 2. Here’s what Rosenberger had to say about which teams have been reaching out to him the most and revealed Oregon was a place he’s trying to visit for a game in the fall, along with 10 other schools.

“Since June 15th, I have heard a lot from Oregon, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and NC State,” Rosenberger said. “Some of the coaches that I have a good relationship with are Coach Tujague from NC State, Coach Walk and Coach Terry from Oregon, and Coach Trautwein from Florida.”

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two coaches Rosenberger was talking about at Oregon is assistant offensive line coach Ryan Walk and offensive line coach A’Lique Terry. The relationships these two have with Rosenberger could go a long way when the time comes for him to make his final decision on what school to go to.

Oregon’s Recruiting Streak

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon is yet to receive a commitment in their 2028 class. Currently, they are on fire in recruiting the 2027 class. The Ducks currently have received 24 commitments in the class of 2027. 16 of these recruits are rated either four or five-stars.

Rivals ranks this class No. 4 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten. If Oregon holds on to this ranking, it would make it four recruiting cycles in a row under coach Dan Lanning that finished ranked as a top four class in the country.

This reflects how Oregon has been faring on the field over the past few seasons. In each year under Lanning, the Ducks have got closer to getting to a national championship game.

Lanning’s first season in Eugene was in 2022. The Ducks ended up winning 10 games, matching their win total from the previous season. In 2023, Oregon went 11-1 in the regular season and were a win in the Pac-12 Championship away from making the College Football Playoff. Oregon lost to their rival, the Washington Huskies and just missed the final four team playoff.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The playoff expanded to 12 teams in 2024, but Oregon would have made it regardless. The Ducks ran the table in the regular season and won the Big Ten championship to enter the playoff with a 13-0 record and the No. 1 ranked team in the country. They had a short stay and lost in the quarterfinal.

In 2025, Oregon made the playoff as the No. 5 ranked team and made it to the semifinal, where they were eliminated by the Indian Hoosiers.

Will Oregon take another step forward in 2026 and make it to the title game?

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