Oregon Secures Massive Recruiting Win With Elite Offensive Lineman

The Oregon Ducks entered June 24 holding just one interior offensive lineman commit.

Help is on the way, as coach Dan Lanning, offensive line coach A'lique Terry and the Ducks coaching staff secured a huge pledge to boost the trenches.

Oregon Ducks Land Three-Star Recruit Lex Mailangi

The Oregon offensive line protects the backfield against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon reels in Mater Dei High in Santa Ana star for the 2027 class, Lex Mailangi, who revealed his decision across social media on the afternoon of June 24.

Mailangi hails from a familiar breeding ground for powerful and violent trench play in the state of California powerhouse, Mater Dei. The Monarchs annually produce Power Four-level talent, especially across both lines.

Except Mailangi enters the picture as an even larger prospect compared to past Ducks commit turned USC flip Tomuhini Topui. Mailangi enters the field at 6-3, 350 pounds and turns to his size to unleash trench violence.

He's a powerful road clearer in the running game, which will intrigue Lanning and elevate offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. But Mailangi trusts leverage and technique over power when facing some of the best opponents in the nation with Mater Dei's schedule structure.

Who Oregon Beats for Lex Mailangi

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon doesn't just reel in a highly-touted three-star talent here. Mailangi was recruited by some aggressive suitors representing the Power Four realm.

One was a local option at his disposal at UCLA. The Bruins have created a new recruiting heater under incoming head coach Bob Chesney. But Oregon wins over the Southern California talent right in front of UCLA.

But UCLA isn't the only one losing out here to the Ducks. The California Golden Bears, now led by former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, were in the mix too. Lupoi and his own coaching staff have prioritized hitting Southern California hard and have come close to nabbing Mailangi.

Finally, SMU, out of the ACC, tried to aggressively recruit the interior offensive lineman. The Mustangs have delivered rare success out in the Los Angeles region while also aiming to win over local prospects. Yet Oregon pulls out the victory here.

Oregon Closing Fast on Landing Top Recruiting Class

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers (77) battle at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Oregon pulls in its 20th verbal commitment for the 2027 recruiting cycle. Terry rose as Mailangi's primary recruiter on the trail and eventually won him over.

Mailangi becomes Oregon and Terry's first interior commit since Gus Corsair of Kays, Kansas, chose the Ducks back on May 7.

Oregon sits at No. 5 overall per 247Sports recruiting rankings and are No. 9 per Rivals Industry. Oregon doesn't appear to be done with building its 2027 class before June comes to a close.

The Ducks landed in the final running for five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp as of June 24, with his commitment announcement scheduled for July 1. Four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright is one more trending towards choosing Oregon, per 247Sports and On3, and is set to make a recruiting announcement on June 28.

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