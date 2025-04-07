Tyreek Hill Posts Cryptic Trade TikTok: Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert Potential Deal?
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently posted a cryptic video onto social media. The video itself was nothing crazy, but the star receiver's caption went viral on Tik Tok.
"Seeing your team may actually trade you," wrote Hill.
He also added fuel to the fire by posting the peace sign emoji onto X/Twitter on Monday.
As one of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL, nearly every team in the league would love to add Hill as a downfield threat. The Los Angeles Chargers, with former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, have been one of the rumored trade destinations for Hill, if the Dolphins decide to move on. The Chargers signed receiver Mike Williams and tight end Tyler Conklin in free agency, but many expected Los Angeles to surround Herbert with an arsenal of offensive weapons.
The rumors of Hill leaving Miami in the offseason began before the 2024 regular season even ended. After a loss to the New York Jets that eliminated the Dolphins from postseason contentinon, Hill expressed his frustrations.
"I don't even know, bruh. This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs," Hill said after the loss. "For me, I just have to do what's best for me and my family, if that's here or wherever the case may be. I'm about to open up that door for myself. . . . I'm out, bruh. It was great playing here but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for my career."
Later, Hill walked back his statement and blamed his comments on the the tough emotions of losing.
What would Herbert look like with a receiver such as Hill to take the top off of opposing defenses? The former Oregon Ducks quarterback has played with some elite wide receivers in Los Angeles, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and the young Ladd McConkey to name a few, but adding a speedster like Hill could entirely change the offense.
Even since his playing days in Oregon, Herbert has not had a receiver as electric as Hill. The Ducks are known for their high-flying athletes, but Herbert had little NFL talent to throw to while in Eugene. Former Oregon receiver Dillon Mitchell plays in the Canadian Football League, and receiver Juwan Johnson has carved out an NFL career as a tight end. Former Ducks wideout Johnny Johnson III is with the Houston Texans, but he has yet to see consistent playing time at the next level.
Still, the likelihood of Hill being moved out of Miami is still relatively unknown. Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," and Rosenhaus defended his client while also downplaying the rumors of Hill being traded by the Dolphins.
"Tyreek is very passionate. Anyone that I've ever represented that was great was passionate. They cared. What you see with Tyreek, it's very genuine. He wants to win. It's not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He's very passionate. I think at the end of the day, he's committed to this Dolphins football team. . . . I believe Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins, and I think he's the last guy people should be worried about in this organization. They have many more worries," said Rosenhaus.
With the NFL Draft coming up on April 24, will Miami make a decision with Hill in the near future? Can the Chargers take advantage of the opportunity and spend some draft capital and give Herbert another talented wide receiver?