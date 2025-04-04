Tyreek Hill Trade To Los Angeles Chargers Or Dallas Cowboys? NFL Draft Day Trade Link
NFL Draft day trade rumors are buzzing around Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who has fueled the speculation with social media posts. The Los Angeles Chargers are linked with Hill to play with quarterback Justin Herbert, as are the Dallas Cowboys.
The speedy Hill is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL and would be a huge get in a position of need for the Chargers. The former Oregon Duck Herbert needs more receivers to contend in the highly-competitive AFC West and reach his NFL potential.
Los Angeles has been relatively quiet in the offseason, adding only veteran receiver Mike Williams on a one-year deal. A beloved Eugene native, Herbert has a solid connection with receiver Ladd McConkey but the Chargers could use another pass catcher.
Could they make a huge splash with an NFL Draft day trade for Hill, if he were to request a trade?
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin suggests the Chargers, Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders would be great potential trade destinations for Hill.
In Benjamin's trade proposal, the Chargers receive Hill and a 2025 5th-Round Pick (No. 156 Overall Pick) while Miami receives a 2025 2nd-Round Pick (No. 55 Overall Pick) and 2026 4th-Round Pick.
Hill made his frustrations with the Dolphins known after a lackluster 2024 season. Hill finished with 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns - the first time he failed to reach 1,000 or more yards while playing a full season since his rookie year. His best season was 2023, when he wow'd with 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"I'm out. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what's best for my career, because I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there," Hill said in January after the 2024-25 season.
After his emotional comments about departing Miami, Hill has backed off a bit, noting he was frustrated. However, Hill's social media posts have added to the speculation of a Chargers trade, by sharing reports instead of shutting them down.
Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time First Team All-Pro. With the Chargers, Hill could step into a No. 1 wide receiver role alongside second-year breakout wideout Ladd McConkey. The rookie McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season.
This NFL draft trade assumes that the Chargers don't add NFL free agent receiver Keenan Allen. The longer that a Charger-Allen deal does not get done, the more time NFL analysts have to speculate. The Chargers lost Joshua Palmer in free agency and have nearly $31 million in cap space... So a Hill trade really is possible. Or possibly the Chargers draft a receiver for Herbert.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshmen Na'eem Offord, Brandon Finney, Dorian Brew Standing Out At Spring Practice
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Tyler Atkinson Reveals Official Visits, Favorites Before Committing
MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: Jadrian Tracey, Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. Status
Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 record in 2024 in which he showed off his dual-threat ability. Herbert finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.
Herbert with Hill would be a dangerous and must-see combination for Ducks fans, who love seeing Herbert thrive in the NFL.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning also loves the success of former Oregon quarterbacks in the NFL, like Herbert, Bo Nix and NFL Draft hopeful Dillon Gabriel.
"If you're a great quarterback and you come to the University of Oregon, you’ve got a chance to have a lot of success. A chance to go perform in Pro Days, get drafted high, and have the opportunity to play in the NFL," said Lanning.
“More than anything, it’s watching how those guys work,” Lanning said. “Whether it’s Dillon, Bo, or obviously the success that Justin’s having—the detail, the professionalism, and the confidence they bring all make an impact.”