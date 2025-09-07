Updated Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Makes Big Move
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks football team decimated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69 to 3, in a game where both the Ducks defense and offense were firing on all cylinders. Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore shined among the rest.
The redshirt sophomore added even more impressive numbers to his stats this season, and the rest of the country appears to finally see not only his talent, but his potential. Moore's performance on Saturday was good enough to give hime the fourth-best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy at +1100.
Dante Moore Surges in Heisman Odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook's updated Heisman Trophy odds, Moore jumped from outside the top 10 to now at No. 5 in terms of odds to win the award. Moore surpassed both Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Here is the current top 10, regardless of position:
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (+900)
- Carson Beck, Miami (+1000)
- John Mateer, Oklahoma (+1000)
- Dante Moore, Oregon (+1100)
- Arch Manning, Texas (+1300)
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia (+1400)
- LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (+1800)
- Drew Allar, Penn State (+1800)
- Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (+1800)
- Devon Dampier, Utah (+1800)
Why Did Smith and Allar Drop?
Neither Smith or Allar level of played saw a steep drop off from week one to week two, but other players like Moore passed them.
In week 1, Ohio State beat Texas 14-7 in one of the biggest games of the season so far. In such a low scoring affair, Smith was unable to find the end zone and finished with six receptions for 43 yards. In week 2, the Buckeyes made swift work of Grambling State as Smith contributed 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns on Saturday.
For Penn State it's a similar situation when it comes to the level of play the Nittany Lions have been facing. Week 1 they took down the Mountain West's Nevada Wolfpack 46-11, where Allar threw for 217 yards and a lone touchdown. In week 2 the Big Ten power house thumped Conference USA's FIU Panthers 34 to 0, and in that outing Allar threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns
Moore Shined Against a Power Four Program
While week one Moore had an excellent debut starting in an Oregon uniform, his 213 yards passing and three touchdowns were against the Montana State Bobcats, an FCS program.
But week two the Ducks hosted the Oklahoma State Cowboy's of the Big 12, marking finally a true test for Moore against a team similar to what he will face in Big Ten conference play.
Moore did not let this opportunity got to waste, he threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns before being pulled halfway through the third quarter for rest. That now brings his number to 479 passing yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
The Future for Moore
The football season is just getting started, and Moore still has a ways away from a potential visit in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Moore's next opportunity to make a case for a Heisman Trophy will be in his first away game as a Duck against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 13.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.