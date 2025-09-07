Ducks Digest

Updated Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Makes Big Move

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore finished week two of the college football season with another stellar performance, one that was good enough to propel him into the top-five highest betting odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Mario Nordi

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks football team decimated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69 to 3, in a game where both the Ducks defense and offense were firing on all cylinders. Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore shined among the rest.

The redshirt sophomore added even more impressive numbers to his stats this season, and the rest of the country appears to finally see not only his talent, but his potential. Moore's performance on Saturday was good enough to give hime the fourth-best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy at +1100.

Oregon Ducks Football Dante Moore Ohio state buckeyesJeremiah Smith Penn State Nittany Lions Drew Allarbig ten football
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore Surges in Heisman Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's updated Heisman Trophy odds, Moore jumped from outside the top 10 to now at No. 5 in terms of odds to win the award. Moore surpassed both Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Here is the current top 10, regardless of position:

  • Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (+900)
  • Carson Beck, Miami (+1000)
  • John Mateer, Oklahoma (+1000)
  • Dante Moore, Oregon (+1100)
  • Arch Manning, Texas (+1300)
  • Gunner Stockton, Georgia (+1400)
  • LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (+1800)
  • Drew Allar, Penn State (+1800)
  • Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (+1800)
  • Devon Dampier, Utah (+1800)
Oregon Ducks Football Dante Moore Ohio state buckeyesJeremiah Smith Penn State Nittany Lions Drew Allarbig ten football
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Gets Final Word in Mike Gundy Back and Forth

MORE: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Addresses Loss Against Oregon Ducks After NIL Remark

MORE: Multiple Oregon Ducks Score First Career Touchdowns In Blowout Victory Over Oklahoma State

MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot Goes Viral For Trendy Costume, One Week After Head Mishap

MORE: Oregon Ducks Blast Mike Gundy’s Comments Inside Autzen Stadium As Fans React

Why Did Smith and Allar Drop?

Neither Smith or Allar level of played saw a steep drop off from week one to week two, but other players like Moore passed them.

Oregon Ducks Football Dante Moore Ohio state buckeyesJeremiah Smith Penn State Nittany Lions Drew Allarbig ten football
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass in the first half of the NCAA football game at the Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In week 1, Ohio State beat Texas 14-7 in one of the biggest games of the season so far. In such a low scoring affair, Smith was unable to find the end zone and finished with six receptions for 43 yards. In week 2, the Buckeyes made swift work of Grambling State as Smith contributed 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns on Saturday.

For Penn State it's a similar situation when it comes to the level of play the Nittany Lions have been facing. Week 1 they took down the Mountain West's Nevada Wolfpack 46-11, where Allar threw for 217 yards and a lone touchdown. In week 2 the Big Ten power house thumped Conference USA's FIU Panthers 34 to 0, and in that outing Allar threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns

Oregon Ducks Football Dante Moore Ohio state buckeyesJeremiah Smith Penn State Nittany Lions Drew Allarbig ten football
Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) walks on the field prior to the game against the Florida International Panthers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Moore Shined Against a Power Four Program

Oregon Ducks Football Dante Moore Ohio state buckeyesJeremiah Smith Penn State Nittany Lions Drew Allarbig ten football
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) carries the ball during the first half against Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle De'Marion Thomas (96) and linebacker Brandon Rawls (6)at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While week one Moore had an excellent debut starting in an Oregon uniform, his 213 yards passing and three touchdowns were against the Montana State Bobcats, an FCS program.

But week two the Ducks hosted the Oklahoma State Cowboy's of the Big 12, marking finally a true test for Moore against a team similar to what he will face in Big Ten conference play.

Moore did not let this opportunity got to waste, he threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns before being pulled halfway through the third quarter for rest. That now brings his number to 479 passing yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The Future for Moore

Oregon Ducks Football Dante Moore Ohio state buckeyesJeremiah Smith Penn State Nittany Lions Drew Allarbig ten football
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks down field for a receiver during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The football season is just getting started, and Moore still has a ways away from a potential visit in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Moore's next opportunity to make a case for a Heisman Trophy will be in his first away game as a Duck against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 13.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published
Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

Home/Football