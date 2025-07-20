Updated Offensive Tackle Rankings For 2026 NFL Draft: Oregon Ducks' Isaiah World Snubbed?
Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have been known to produce NFL offensive linemen in recent years. With the addition of offensive tackle Isaiah World from the transfer portal, the opportunity is there for the program to see another one go early in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Nevada Wolfpack transfer was rated the top player at his position in the portal when Lanning picked him up in the offseason. World earned an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention last season after playing 852 snaps at left tackle. He finished the season with an 82.3 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
A recent ranking by PFF, however, omitted World from a preseason list of the top offensive tackles set to go early in the NFL Draft next spring.
At the top of the rankings is Utah Utes Spencer Fano, who posted one of the highest run-blocking grades in 2024 at 93.0. Here is the full top ten
1. Fano
2. Francis Mauigoa (Miami)
3. Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)
4. Caleb Lomu (Utah)
5. Charles Jagusah (Notre Dame)
6. Blake Miller (Clemson)
7. Austin Barber (Florida)
8. Caleb Tiernan (Northwestern)
9. Jude Bowry (Boston College)
10. Kage Casey (Boise State)
World’s PFF omission came days after ESPN listed him as a possibility for the No. 1 overall pick in 2026. He was under the “long-shot” category, with a one percent chance of going first, but as ESPN writer Jordan Reid noted, that’s where 2025 No. 1 pick Cam Ward ranked a year ago.
“Scouts want to see him put all his traits together. . . He must reduce the penalties while handling the bump up in competition,” Reid wrote. “If he can combine his quick feet with his lower-half suddenness and flashes in the run game, World will be a player to watch early in Round 1.”
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition Not Wide Open?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning To Land Elite Defensive Line Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes?
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Slammed by NFL Analyst in Lead up To Training Camp
MORE: New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough Signs Unprecedented Rookie Contract
The redshirt senior improved his pass-blocking grade in 2024 from his 60.1 grade in 2023. Despite already posting impressive numbers, there’s still potential for World to continue to get better. The leap from the Mountain West to the Big Ten will also bring more eyes to his game.
“He's got a great spirit every single day. He has the right mindset and the right attitude,” Lanning said at spring media availability. “This guy that played basketball in high school, and then kind of, he's grown into a football player. And with that size and strength, it's something that we really want to take advantage of."
The 6-8, 312-pound World joins one of the nation’s top offensive lines from a season ago.
From Lanning's Big Ten Conference Champion 2024 squad, a program-record 10 draft picks were selected in 2025, including two offensive linemen. Ajani Cornelius went to the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round, while the Washington Commanders selected Josh Conerly Jr. with the 29th pick in the first round. Jackson Powers-Johnson became the highest drafted Oregon center selected the year prior at No. 44.
With another standout season, World can join the elite group of Duck offensive linemen to get drafted and he might not be alone in 2026.
Oregon center Iapani Laloulu is coming off a season where he allowed zero sacks and helped the Ducks’ unit up front to become a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Another potential draftee is Emmanuel Pregnon, who’s also a transfer joining the program from the USC Trojans.