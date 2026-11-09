Oregon Ducks' Unlikely Hero Delivers in Ohio State Win

It’s a fake punt that will go down in Oregon lore.

With the Ducks’ offense stalled, coach Dan Lanning went to his bag of tricks and pulled out a fake punt that was executed to perfection by outside linebackers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrates his sack on fourth down with teammates against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The play flipped momentum in the battle between the AP poll’s top two preseason teams, sparking 38 unanswered points as the Ducks (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) stunned the Buckeyes (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at home 41-28.

The win reignites Oregon’s postseason hopes, while severely damaging Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes.

In a year of quarterback uncertainty in Eugene, it might have been a pass thrown by an edge rusher that saved the Ducks’ season.

Teitum Tuioti: The Quarterback

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti prior to facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon was desperate, trailing 14-3 and unable to move the ball. Tuioti’s perfectly placed ball to Uiagalelei, who hurdled his way to a first down, set up running back Dierre Hill Jr.’s nine-yard touchdown score and shifted the momentum.

The Ducks never let off the throttle from there, racking up 288 yards to Ohio State’s 236 after the fake punt.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith celebrates his touchdown run against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back at his normal position on the edge, Tuioti finished with two solo tackles, including his ninth tackle for loss on the year to lead the team.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The senior was also a force in pass coverage, making Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey look exactly like a freshman starting in just his second career game.

Not to be outdone, Uiagalelei added his team-leading seventh sack to go along with 30 yards and a highlight-reel catch.

Running Back Dierre Hill Jr. and Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball during warmups before facing the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Tuioti and Uiagalelei providing the much-needed spark, running back Dierre Hill Jr. and wide receiver Dakorien Moore were able to take it from there.

Hill Jr. rushed 13 times for a game-high 75 rushing yards and hauled in four catches for 31 yards to give him 106 total yards from scrimmage.

Oregon received the ball to start the second half and Hill Jr. immediately made the Buckeyes pay five plays into the third quarter with his second rushing touchdown on the afternoon via a 48-yard run, the longest of his career.

Ohio State also struggled to contain wide receiver Dakorien Moore. The sophomore caught seven passes for 56 yards. His one-handed 11-yard touchdown grab in the back of the end zone followed Hill Jr.’s score and accelerated Oregon’s rout.

In keeping with the unconventional theme of the afternoon, tight end Jamari Johnson finished the day with three catches for 42 yards, but it was his two-yard rushing touchdown that gave Oregon a lead at 17-14 that it would never relinquish.

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola takes a snap against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, quarterback Dylan Raiola (25-of-40, 257 yards, two touchdowns) appeared to be poised and confident in his second week working with Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach and new Duck play-caller Jay Johnson.

Oregon shifts its focus now to Ohio State’s bitter rivals Michigan (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) and a Nov. 14 showdown at Autzen Stadium. Momentum in the Ducks’ favor.

And now the Wolverines must game-plan for the possibility that Tuioti and Uiagalelei have any more tricks up their sleeves.

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