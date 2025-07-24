USC Trojans Legend Reveals Bold Take On Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning's Recruiting Style
The Oregon Ducks are coming off their first year in the Big Ten, where they finished the regular season undefeated and beat Penn State in the Big Ten championship game. With the Ducks now nearly a month away from their home opener against Montana State, members of the team embarked on Las Vegas for Big Ten Media Days.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei were Oregon's representatives and they gave great insight into this season.
However, a Big Ten foe also had a bold take on Lanning's Ducks.
Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart joined the Big Ten Network and had nothing but praise for the Ducks and Lanning when asked about Oregon.
“Yeah, Oregon was phenomenal. Coach Lanning has done a great job over there," Leinart said. "They’re just dialed in, whether it's NIL, recruiting, they've got everything there. Eugene's great. He's done a great job. . . . It's some new faces, you know, interesting to see their quarterback and how he does, but he's got that team built to win.”
The praise from Leinart for the Ducks and Lanning is well-deserved. Leinart references recruiting, which Lanning has for the most part, mastered down to a science. The Ducks stole the best five-star athlete out of the state of Alabama last year in cornerback Na’eem Offord. Just two weeks ago, five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho committed to the Ducks live on the Pat McAfee show.
During his interview, Leinart referenced “some new faces”, and that may be an understatement. On the defensive side of the ball, the Ducks are only returning three starters. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher and edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti will anchor a mostly brand new defense.
Leinart also spoke about Oregon quarterback Dante Moore on the Big Ten Network.
“Interesting to see their quarterback and how he does, but he's got that team built to win,” Leinart said.
Moore will be the expected starter for the Ducks going into the 2025 season, but Leinart was cautious about praising Moore. Moore, who sat behind Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel last season, transferred from UCLA to Oregon prior to the 2024 season.
Moore has certainly had an interesting start to his college career. The former five-star recruit committed to the Ducks and ended up at UCLA where he had a 53.5 percent completion percentage. Moore tossed 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his time with the Bruins which eventually saw him get benched in the middle of the year. Moore has now had time to sit and develop behind Dillon Gabriel and get familiar with the Will Stein offense.
The media duties aren't quite done yet for the Ducks, who will host a media day in Autzen Stadium on Monday July 28. Lanning will give a preseason press conference with members of the team available for interviews afterwards.