Oregon Ducks safety Steve Stephens met with reporters in Eugene following Tuesday's practice.

Question: "Stanford has caused Oregon some heartache over the years including last year. What's your guys' sense of kind of, any given year, this is a team because they can be a little unusual, they're such a threat that way?"

Stephens: "Over the years we always know Stanford's a big physical team. Big personnels all across the board whether it's open field, in the red zone, short yardage things like that. We just gotta play big and then gotta be physical. It's gonna be a physical game it's always been a physical game."

Question: "They're known too for 50-50 balls that their guys go up and win. Is that something they're still doing a fair amount and is that something you feel like you guys really need to be ready for this week?"

Stephens: "Definitely. I think that's definitely part of what they are. Especially in the red zone they're throwing fade balls cause they got those big tall guys, tall receivers, big tight ends they try to box you out, things like that. We definitely expect that, we're definitely working on that at practice."

Question: "We're seeing your guys' offense do some of that. Throw an extra lineman out there, play all the tight ends. Are you guys facing that enough in practice, can that be helpful for you at all going into this week?"

Stephens: "Oh for sure. I feel like we have great tight ends from T-Ferg to Matavao, Cam McCormick all those guys. I feel like we're getting a great look when we are doing our good on good periods to kind of resemble what we're gonna get on Saturday."

Question: "Michael Wilson is a receiver for them that--big plays I think he averages over 20 yards per catch. As a safety, the importance of no one behind you, is that stressed a little bit more in a game like this against a guy like that?"

Stephens: "For sure it comes with the territory. Like you said you don't wanna get guys behind you so you definitely wanna take note where he's at. You know he's a big part of their offense so that comes with formation recognition just knowing where he's at and when they're trying to get the ball in his hands."

Question: "How are you feeling individually? With all the game reps you have under your belt the last few weeks. How comfortable do you feel at this point? In this role kind of finally at this stage in your career?"

Stephens: "I would say I'm comfortable as far as where I'm at but at the same time I'm being very detailed in my approach with my film study, with how I'm taking my reps on the field, make sure I'm staying in my stance bending my knees reading my keys. Just sticking to the basics cause I'm comfortable but I want to keep myself uncomfortable at the same time."

