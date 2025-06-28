Washington Commandeers' Marcus Mariota On Mentoring Jayden Daniels, Dillon Gabriel
Entering his 11th year in the NFL with the Washington Commanders, former Oregon Ducks' quarterback Marcus Mariota is embracing the role of mentor.
Last season, the Heisman winner and future class of 2025 University of Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame inductee went viral online for hyping up Commanders' starter Jayden Daniels before the rookie clinched an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons. Mariota has also been a guiding hand for Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel, as the most recent former Duck quarterback battles for a starting spot in the NFL.
In an interview with KOIN 6 "Everyday Northwest" host and Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Ally Osborne, Mariota shared more about his experiences mentoring young players while discussing hisMotiv8 Foundation's10th anniversary.
"I just try to help anywhere that I can," Mariota said. "Those guys have an unbelievable foundation. They really are kind of taking the game a step further and wherever I can help, wherever I can make a difference for them I try to."
That effort is certainly recognized by Daniels and Gabriel, who have both spoke at length about Mariota's impact on their careers and mentality on and off the field.
"His ability to continue to respond and keep fighting. His career wasn't perfect in any way early, but you see a guy who's been an elite teammate and great guy in the building. Also, continue to try and play at a high level. I think the ebs and flows and the ups and downs he's continued to fight through - I think you can learn a lot from somebody like that as well as him being an Oregon Duck and that connection in Hawaii. He's a trailblazer for us all. Just appreciate anything he can tell me and be able to share with me so I can be a sponge and learn from him," said Gabriel about Mariota.
"He didn't have to take me under his wing, and he's done that plus more," Daniels said after the Commanders' 23-19 late season win over the Dallas Cowboys where Mariota scored a game walk-off touchdown.
Mariota also doesn't shy away from praising his mentees, as he and Gabriel not only share a bond of their Hawaiian roots and Duck affiliation, Gabriel also rocked the No. 8 with blessing from Mariota, highlighting their bond and connection to their shared homeland.
"It's cool for Dillon and I, just our relationship, being from Hawaii to be able to have just moments of 'Hey man, do you need anything.' The support. He's done an unbelievable job with his charity work. [I'm] Just supporting [him] in any form," Mariota said.
Mariota also spoke on Daniels, as the former Duck signed a one-year $8 million contract extension in March to once again back up the former LSU Heisman Trophy winner.
"Jay, Jay man, he's one of a kind," Mariota said. "To be around him last season, to see his growth, I'm really excited to see what's going to happen for us this year. The more that I can do for him so that he's prepared each and every week is truly my role."
Mariota's leadership also continues off the field, with the NFL veteran celebrating 10 years of the Motiv8 Foundation, a charity dedicated to aiding families "from Oregon to Hawaii."