Why Marcus Mariota Is A Winner and Loser Of NFL Week 13
On Sunday, two former Oregon Duck quarterbacks collided as Washington Commanders starter Marcus Mariota faced off against Denver Broncos' Bo Nix at Northwest Stadium in a must-win contest to keep the Commanders' playoff dreams alive.
For the Commander faithful, it was an unfortunate game not only due to commentator Cris Collinsworth's shaky pronunciation of Mariota, but also due to the overtime 27-26 loss (unless, of course, for Commanders fan hoping for a high draft pick).
However, the former Duck legend did have several highlights throughout the game that showed some sparks of the once second overall drafted player in Mariota's 11th year in the pros.
By The Numbers
In a pass-heavy Commander offense, Mariota's numbers post-game show endurance, his famous rushing talents established with the Ducks, and an accuracy worthy of his recent induction into the University of Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame.
Mariota went 28-50 in the passing game (56 percent completion rating) for a season high of 294 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Mariota also clocked in a season high 55 rushing yards off 10 carries. Both of Mariota's touchdowns came after halftime, against the No. 5 ranked total defense in the league.
Mariota Excelled in Downfield Distribution
One of the bright sides to Mariota's play, occurring at the end of the first quarter and up until the final few minutes of overtime regulation, was his ability to put the ball downfield in a speedy manner, helping stifle the Bronco's response.
Though it all started with an 11 yard connection to tight end Zach Ertz with less than two minutes left in the first quarter, a 21 yard pass to Ertz really got Mariota's long pass game going.
In fact, Mariota's long passes (10+ yards) were aimed primarily at Ertz and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. When analyzing the long passes Mariota threw, six of them landed in McLaurin's arms and five went to Ertz.
Commander go-to receiver Deebo Samuel was the player to haul in Mariota's longest pass of the day, a 38 yard clinch that put the Commanders first and goal with less than four minutes in overtime. Though the coverage on Samuel was questionable, the progression through Mariota's looks and dime pass to Samuel displays the veteran status Mariota brings to Washington.
Struggle to Start
Though some analysts would point to Mariota's missed two-point conversion pass to running back Jeremy McNichols as the immediate fault in this former Ducks' play, and it was due to how open McNichols was with no coverage, the problems with Mariota's game came early in the contest.
"They had a walk-in touchdown... They had the play called perfectly... If [Marcus] Mariota had it to do over again, he could have thrown it about as high as he wanted to. Because there was nobody there," said Collinsworth on the broadcast.
Washington's first drive, an almost six minute, ten play plan did give the Commanders an early sense that running the ball was going to be an issue against the Broncos' rushing defense. However, the next Commanders drive also involved Mariota trying to find a groove, with incompletions to Ertz and McLaurin.
Mariota's sole interception of the game, coming in the first minute of the second half, must've set the Commanders into finding playsets around the short passes that weren't working for Mariota against the Broncos. Washington recovering their own fumble after Mariota got sacked several minutes later did cover a potentially crucial mistake.
Rushing Showed Mariota's Toughness
There's also Mariota's signature rushing plays, picking up crucial first downs. Mariota's uniform even showed the efforts of his ground game, covered in dirt and grass stains as he embraced Nix at the end of the overtime battle.
“A guy like that … He deserves to go out there and perform at that level,” Nix said. “You almost wish both teams could win a game like that.”
So, though the Commanders did bite the "L" bullet against the Broncos, Mariota did show some impressive highs that will likely secure him the backup job once again next year if he chooses to return and accompany starter Jayden Daniels on the offense.