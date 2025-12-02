Ducks Digest

Why Marcus Mariota Is A Winner and Loser Of NFL Week 13

Though the Washington Commanders lost to the Denver Broncos 27-26 in overtime, quarterback Marcus Mariota had splashes of football genius harkening back to his Oregon Duck days alongside disappointing lows leading to a mixed bag.

Ally Osborne

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts after the game against the Denver Broncos at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts after the game against the Denver Broncos at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
On Sunday, two former Oregon Duck quarterbacks collided as Washington Commanders starter Marcus Mariota faced off against Denver Broncos' Bo Nix at Northwest Stadium in a must-win contest to keep the Commanders' playoff dreams alive.

For the Commander faithful, it was an unfortunate game not only due to commentator Cris Collinsworth's shaky pronunciation of Mariota, but also due to the overtime 27-26 loss (unless, of course, for Commanders fan hoping for a high draft pick).

However, the former Duck legend did have several highlights throughout the game that showed some sparks of the once second overall drafted player in Mariota's 11th year in the pros.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes the ball against the Denve
Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

By The Numbers

In a pass-heavy Commander offense, Mariota's numbers post-game show endurance, his famous rushing talents established with the Ducks, and an accuracy worthy of his recent induction into the University of Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame.

Mariota went 28-50 in the passing game (56 percent completion rating) for a season high of 294 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Mariota also clocked in a season high 55 rushing yards off 10 carries. Both of Mariota's touchdowns came after halftime, against the No. 5 ranked total defense in the league.

Mariota Excelled in Downfield Distribution

One of the bright sides to Mariota's play, occurring at the end of the first quarter and up until the final few minutes of overtime regulation, was his ability to put the ball downfield in a speedy manner, helping stifle the Bronco's response.

Though it all started with an 11 yard connection to tight end Zach Ertz with less than two minutes left in the first quarter, a 21 yard pass to Ertz really got Mariota's long pass game going.

In fact, Mariota's long passes (10+ yards) were aimed primarily at Ertz and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. When analyzing the long passes Mariota threw, six of them landed in McLaurin's arms and five went to Ertz.

Commander go-to receiver Deebo Samuel was the player to haul in Mariota's longest pass of the day, a 38 yard clinch that put the Commanders first and goal with less than four minutes in overtime. Though the coverage on Samuel was questionable, the progression through Mariota's looks and dime pass to Samuel displays the veteran status Mariota brings to Washington.

Struggle to Start

Though some analysts would point to Mariota's missed two-point conversion pass to running back Jeremy McNichols as the immediate fault in this former Ducks' play, and it was due to how open McNichols was with no coverage, the problems with Mariota's game came early in the contest.

"They had a walk-in touchdown... They had the play called perfectly... If [Marcus] Mariota had it to do over again, he could have thrown it about as high as he wanted to. Because there was nobody there," said Collinsworth on the broadcast.

Washington's first drive, an almost six minute, ten play plan did give the Commanders an early sense that running the ball was going to be an issue against the Broncos' rushing defense. However, the next Commanders drive also involved Mariota trying to find a groove, with incompletions to Ertz and McLaurin.

Mariota's sole interception of the game, coming in the first minute of the second half, must've set the Commanders into finding playsets around the short passes that weren't working for Mariota against the Broncos. Washington recovering their own fumble after Mariota got sacked several minutes later did cover a potentially crucial mistake.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the ball as Denver Bron
Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) and Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) attempt a tackle during overtime at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes the ball against the Denve
Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Rushing Showed Mariota's Toughness

There's also Mariota's signature rushing plays, picking up crucial first downs. Mariota's uniform even showed the efforts of his ground game, covered in dirt and grass stains as he embraced Nix at the end of the overtime battle.

“A guy like that … He deserves to go out there and perform at that level,” Nix said. “You almost wish both teams could win a game like that.”

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles with the ball under pre
Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) in the fourth quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

So, though the Commanders did bite the "L" bullet against the Broncos, Mariota did show some impressive highs that will likely secure him the backup job once again next year if he chooses to return and accompany starter Jayden Daniels on the offense.

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

