EUGENE, Ore. - The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) lost 33-27 in double overtime to the No. 24 Washington Huskies (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten), potentially knocking coach Dan Lanning and crew from Big Ten Championship contention and College Football Playoff hopes.

For Washington coach Jedd Fisch, the double overtime victory in a fog-soaked Autzen Stadium just a week after beating the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers at Husky Stadium lies on how his team prepares, and he compared that training to his opponent's.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Washington head coach Jedd Fisch shake hands after the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jedd Fisch Compares Washington Huskies' Overtime Mentality to Oregon Ducks

"Yeah, well, we talk about we play red zone lockout every day in training camp, but you start on the 25-yard line, see who wins, and you know our program's built on competition, and we just felt like I kept hearing our players go red zone lockout, and I think the mentality of like, 'Hey, this is what we do, helps us you know be in a good spot.' But I also think that our guys just believe," Fisch said.

"And to win in overtime, you got to believe. To win in overtime, you got to be in great shape. I think our team's in great shape. I think we're a very conditioned football team. You know, we play an overtime game and then come back and play another overtime game. That's different than playing a Friday night game and then coming back and playing a Saturday game. So," Fisch said.

Fisch's comments point at a one-to-one of comparing how the Ducks prepared for the Huskies after their 45-7 final regular season road game victory against Michigan State on a Friday night, giving the program an extra day to prepare to face their Big Ten rival while Washington faced two ranked teams back to back with a standard week of preparation.

Below is more of Fisch's comments from Washington's post game press conference.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jedd Fisch's Opening Statement

"Okay, start with a fantastic game, great win, double overtime. We're getting used to these overtime games, I guess. But want to start by saying, you know, I thought it was a great game by both teams. Hats off to Oregon. I mean, they were down 14 in the fourth quarter, and they came back and made an overtime game, and that's because of Coach Lanning and his staff and what he does," Fisch said.

"And our players played fantastic today, and it was what a battle," Fisch said. "We knew it was going to be a 60-minute-plus game. We said it from the beginning. We have no idea how long the game will go, but we're going to fight till the very end, and we're going to keep playing better than the play before. And we keep saying the last play never meant the next play, so whatever happens, happens."

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch encourages players during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jedd Fisch On Washington's Early Defensive Success And Dynamic Plays

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"I thought our defense holding the six points, I think, in the first half was a fantastic job. We had a couple red zone opportunities that were field goals, which they were touchdowns to have a bigger lead at halftime."

"But I thought in the second half our guys came back and they had a big kickoff return and they they scored and our guys were able to handle an onside kick and get ourselves a touchdown there, which was pretty awesome. So it was a great game, great football game," Fisch said.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch celebrates victory with Washington Huskies wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (2) after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On The Meaning Of Oregon And Washington's Rivalry

"Yeah, it certainly doesn't mean less to us. So whatever other rivalries might be less, not for us. We've made this a very important part of our program, very important part of our messaging, our messaging to our fans, our messaging to our players, our messaging to our recruits. That you know we understand the last game of the season every year, the goal is for a lot to ride on it," Fisch said.

"And what we also know is that it's a really important game. I mean, we are we're the two teams that are recruiting the PNW, so we've got to be able to make sure that we play at our best in these in these games. I think that our guys understand that, and they certainly practiced like it today, and they practiced like it this week, and they played like it today," Fisch added.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) celebrates after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jedd Fisch On Demond Williams Jr.'s Performance

"Yeah, I think if you look at the way Demond has played when he went in the game in the fourth quarter against Nebraska, when we called upon him there after nearly missing about two games due to injury, and I think he he just kind of lived in the present, and he never really thought about the past anymore, and he never really thought about the future," Fisch said.

"And he just said, 'Hey, if every day I'm grounded, and every day I have my feet where I'm supposed to be, each day I'm going to get better. And every day that I trust the players around me, and trust the coaching, and trust my own skill, his own skills.' He got better every week, and it started showing up more and more, and I thought that he just, you know, it culminated regular season wise today," he said.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies cheer leaders celebrate after a game between the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Oregon's Extra Point Kicking Attempt Miss

"Our guys said the last play never met the next play. I probably heard it 30 times. And the other thing we say is, 'So what? Now what?' You know that's what we say on our sideline, man. So what now? What? Let's go do it. Let's go score. Let's go make a kick. Let's go score a touchdown. We don't lament. We don't sit there and say what if or how'd that happen," Fisch said.

"We worked really hard this season to be able to quickly move on to the next play, and we've tried to do that just like all week long. I said this game never met last game, so we could talk about the win against Indiana all we want, but we got to beat Oregon where the win against Indiana is not as good, and you know the same thing happened with that kick," Fisch added.

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