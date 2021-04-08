WATCH: Alex Forsyth Talks Progress of Offensive Line in Spring Football

The entire offensive line returns and has much more depth than a year ago.

A year ago the offensive line was faced with a tall task: replacing an entire veteran offensive line from 2019. The unit wasn't up to the typical dominant standard we've come to expect under the direction of Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal, but 2021 is another chance for the group to develop.

Oregon returns all five starters along the offensive line, who are joined by four early-enrollee freshmen from the loaded 2021 recruiting class in Jackson Powers-Johnson, Kingsley Suamataia, Bram Walden, and Jonah Miller. Forsyth echoed Alex Mirabal's statements from last week, saying this off-season has been much more normal, and the offensive line has been able to return to more of the routine it was used to before the days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may also like:

[More football]: Johnny Johnson sees elite potential in Oregon wide receivers

[Football]: WATCH-Joe Moorhead updates quarterback competition in spring

[Recruiting]: The latest on Oregon's recruiting efforts in Texas

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest