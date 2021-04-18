WATCH: Jim Mastro Talks Running Backs in Oregon's Spring Scrimmage

The Ducks return a talented group of backs but are battling injuries in the spring.

Running Backs Coach Jim Mastro is entering his fourth season at Oregon.

The Ducks return perhaps the top running back duo in the Pac-12 with CJ Verdell and Travis Dye. However, behind them the depth is more uncertain as returners Trey Benson and Sean Dollars are both battling injuries.

Walk-ons Cross Patton and Aaron Smith have stepped up in their absence.

Mastro provides his thoughts on today's performance as well as other updates in the above video.

