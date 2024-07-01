Can Oregon Ducks Beat Ohio State For 4-Star Edge Rusher Recruit? Commitment Announcement Looms
EUGENE- July is a pivotal month for the University of Oregon's football program. This month, several coveted class of 2025 recruits will announce their future destinations.
These highly anticipated commitments will kick off July 1st with five-star tight end Linkon Cure and four-star linebacker Gavin Nix revealing their decisions. Kaleb Edwards, a four-star tight end from El Dorado Hills, California, will announce his commitment on July 2nd.
Another outstanding 2025 prospect Oregon is hoping to land is 2025 edge rusher Justin Hill.
In April, Hill narrowed his final choices to Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and Oregon. He will announce his commitment on July 3rd.
"Those are the four I'm pushing towards, wanting to build with," said Hill. "I wanted to kind of break it down a little bit and be 100% transparent with all the schools recruiting me. I know I don't have much time left in my recruitment until I commit so I want to make the most of it and not waste any time with places I feel I'm not wanted at or I don't feel I'd be comfortable at in the future."
"Hill is the No. 48 player in the country, the No. 6 edge rusher, and the No. 4 player in Ohio according to the On3 Industry Ranking.
The Ohio native finished his junior season with 36 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. In His sophomore season, Hill recorded 42 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one interception.
Hill has had the opportunity to visit all four of the programs he is considering. He began his string of visits in Columbus to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on May 31st, followed by visits to USC on June 7th, Alabama on June 14th, and most recently Oregon on June 21st.
Did the Ducks leave a lasting impression during Hill's visit to Eugene? College football fans will find out on Wednesday, July 3rd.
