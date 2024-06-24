Oregon Football Recruiting: 'Turnt With Energy!' 5-Star Safety Trey McNutt Blown Away Visit
The Oregon Ducks hosted a major group of official visitors over the weekend, and by all accounts, things could not have gone better.
Among those in attendance were multiple five-star recruits, including receiver Dakorien Moore, linebacker Jonah Williams, and athlete Michael Terry III, each of whom came away with nothing but great things to say about the Ducks.
However, one recruit in particular - five star Shaker Heights (OH) safety Trey McNutt - was blown away by what he saw in Eugene, and now has a very difficult decision ahead of him.
“I had a great return to Oregon,” McNutt told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “Coach Lanning and the staff continue to excite me about Oregon. When I got off the plane the whole staff was here playing music and turnt with energy. The program Oregon has and is leading to become is elite if you look at it... Oregon is making it a tough decision with where I want to play at."
Obviously, reading those kinds of words from the nation's No. 22 overall player, No.2 safety, and the No. 2 player in Ohio is always a nice thing to see.
But another good sign for the Ducks? McNutt's mother was just as blown away as her son.
“We had a welcoming return to Oregon this weekend with a surprise greeting at the airport from Head Coach Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi, Coach Hampton, Coach Wadood and the entire support staff!” McNutt's mother told On3. “We continue to be excited about the Ducks and the opportunity to be around a superb group of coaches with great character and experience in developing elite football players. They have a clear vision and plan laid out on how they will utilize Trey and his versatility on the field!”
As it stands, the Ducks are battling it out for McNutt Ohio State, USC, Texas A&M, and Florida. In fact, he has taken a recent official visit to the Trojans on May 31, the Gators on June 7, and the Aggies on June 13.
He is also planning a visit in the coming weeks to Columbus to check out the Buckeyes.
Either way, it appears it could be a long process for McNutt, with a decision likely not coming until at least well into the beginning of the football season.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.