How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

After a week off, the No. 13-ranked Oregon Ducks are preparing to face a No. 21 UCLA team that could be more dangerous than its ranking suggests. The Bruins, led by first-year coach Bob Chesney, are one of just three undefeated teams left in the Big Ten Conference, alongside Indiana and Ohio State.

Saturday's matchup with UCLA gives Oregon another crucial opportunity to secure yet another win over a ranked opponent. While neither Boise State nor Oklahoma State were ranked at the time Oregon played them, Boise State, who Oregon beat 34-27, is now ranked No. 23 in the nation.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, left, and Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola take a moment after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's upset loss in Stillwater against Oklahoma State also does not look quite as bad as it did at the time, with the Cowboys now ranked No. 18 in the nation. The Ducks already have a ranked conference win against USC, and now they have another opportunity to add another win against a ranked opponent and complete a sweep of the Los Angeles schools with a matchup against UCLA back at home in Autzen Stadium.

This is a critical home stand for Oregon ahead of some of its biggest late-season tests, notably a road clash against Ohio State in Columbus. Dropping a game at home against a conference opponent would put immense pressure on the Ducks to survive some brutal road environments later in the schedule. With UCLA coming to Eugene, Oregon has an opportunity to take care of business at home before the stakes get even higher.

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, Oregon

TV: CBS

Fans can stream the matchup via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, and CBSSports.com, or through live TV streaming platforms carrying CBS such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

Spread: Oregon -11.5 (-110) | UCLA +11.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 58.5 points (Over -115 / Under -105)

Moneyline: Oregon -455 | UCLA +350

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview:

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are coming off one of their biggest wins of the season, but Dan Lanning is trying to make sure his team does not get caught looking backward.

After Oregon knocked off then-No. 12 USC 41-27 on the road, Lanning compared the Ducks' next opponent to a team that gave Oregon plenty of problems last season: the Indiana Hoosiers.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti shake hands as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We're about to play a UCLA team that reminds me a lot of Indiana from last year ... And let's just be honest, we're not remotely close to what we need to be," Lanning said. "We can't spend a week talking about (the last) game."

Like Indiana a year ago, UCLA has quickly gone from being overlooked to becoming one of the Big Ten's biggest surprises. The Bruins are undefeated entering their matchup with Oregon and have done it behind an offense that is averaging 44.8 points and 486.5 yards per game.

The biggest concern for Oregon could be UCLA's rushing attack. The Bruins are averaging 281.5 rushing yards per game and 7.0 yards per carry. Oregon will need to slow that attack down early and force UCLA into passing situations.

That could be easier said than done, but Oregon has one of the nation's best answers on third down. The Ducks are allowing opponents to convert just 21.15 percent of their third-down attempts, which is the best mark in the country.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the ball, Oregon's passing game could create the biggest mismatch. The Ducks are averaging 347 passing yards per game, while UCLA has been much stronger against the run than through the air.

Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore has been listed on the injury report after suffering a concussion against USC. Given Moore's concussion, former Nebraska starting quarterback and Moore's backup Dylan Raiola will most likely be the starter Saturday.

After replacing Moore against USC, Raiola completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore in the fourth quarter of Oregon's 41-27 win.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola also brings Big Ten experience into a game where Oregon will need to avoid mistakes. He has completed 30 of 36 passes for 413 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. While losing Moore would be a significant blow, Oregon is not turning to an inexperienced quarterback.

Ultimately, this game could come down to whether UCLA can establish its physical rushing attack or Oregon can force the Bruins to play from behind. The Ducks have already proven they can win a major road game without their starting quarterback. Now, with another ranked opponent coming to Autzen and tougher road tests still ahead, Oregon has to avoid the type of letdown Lanning warned about when he brought up Indiana.

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