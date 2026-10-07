One Oregon Ducks Game That Makes Too Much Sense For ESPN's College GameDay
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The No. 13 Oregon Ducks last saw the ESPN College GameDay crew twice during the 2025 season, with visits on Nov. 22 for the Ducks' 42-27 takedown of the USC Trojans and the Ducks' Oct. 11 30-20 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. It was the first time since 2007 that the popular pregame show visited the Ducks' campus twice in one season.
With the regular season nearing it's halfway point, it's fair to assume that two visits from the iconic college football program to Eugene is more than unlikely. However, there's one upcoming match-up for the Ducks that feels too strong of a story for the GameDay crew to pass up.
The Oregon Ducks Game Prime For A College GameDay Show
A week after the Ducks face-off against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins, Oregon welcomes the unranked (yet currently undefeated) Nebraska Cornhuskers to Autzen Stadium.
During week 6 as the Ducks face the Bruins, the Cornhuskers play the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers. Playing the former National Champion is quite the tall task. However, if the Cornhuskers can accomplish a takedown of the Hoosiers, the argument to bring GameDay to Eugene for the following match-up feels like a no-brainer.
With the Cornhuskers currently holding a 2-0 record in the Big Ten (their wins coming against arguably lighter competition like Maryland, Michigan State, North Dakota, Bowling Green, and Ohio) and the Ducks rebounding since the Oklahoma State loss, these two teams potentially entering their game against each other with notable ranked wins bolsters their GameDay case.
The Dylan Raiola Angle
There's also the added storyline of Oregon's junior quarterback Dylan Raiola, who transferred to the Ducks from Nebraska during the 2026 offseason. After starter and senior quarterback Dante Moore exited the USC game during the second quarter, Raiola stepped up as the backup with a 76 percent passing rating, 289 yards through the air, and two touchdowns.
Though Moore was reportedly practicing in pads with the team as early as Monday prior to the UCLA game, there's a chance that the Ducks use an abundance of caution before allowing the starter to get back under center. There's also the chance that Raiola gets some snaps against his former team as a strategy from coach Dan Lanning and crew.
Of course, who can forget the comments Raiola made during Oregon's media day that was chopped apart and went viral across the college football diaspora, brewing a modern-day rivalry between the two fanbases.
“It's definitely been a transition. I'll start with the landscape of outside. There's not cornfields here. There's mountains and trees, and I love the nature. As far as football, it's different with coaches and players. Like we have a lot more talent than we did at Nebraska, and I don't say that to knock on them, but I think everybody will know that," Raiola said.
Coming Back To That Team Out West
GameDay has yet to make a trip out West this season, with the farthest Western visit being Austin, Texas, for the Sept. 12 Ohio State vs. Texas matchup. For week 7, with a lack of West Coast-based games with stiff competition and teams already covered like No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Florida squaring off, the Nebraska and Oregon game makes a lot of sense.
Plus, there's always that quote from GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit from one of his previous visits to Eugene.
“We come all over the country, and we get asked all the time, ‘Where’s your favorite place to take ‘College GameDay?’ Herbstreit said in 2024. "And I say, every time, Eugene, Oregon.”
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.