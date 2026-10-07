One Oregon Ducks Game That Makes Too Much Sense For ESPN's College GameDay

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks last saw the ESPN College GameDay crew twice during the 2025 season, with visits on Nov. 22 for the Ducks' 42-27 takedown of the USC Trojans and the Ducks' Oct. 11 30-20 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. It was the first time since 2007 that the popular pregame show visited the Ducks' campus twice in one season.

With the regular season nearing it's halfway point, it's fair to assume that two visits from the iconic college football program to Eugene is more than unlikely. However, there's one upcoming match-up for the Ducks that feels too strong of a story for the GameDay crew to pass up.

Fans wave signs as Duck fans flock to the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on the campus of the University of Oregon on Nov. 22, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks Game Prime For A College GameDay Show

A week after the Ducks face-off against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins, Oregon welcomes the unranked (yet currently undefeated) Nebraska Cornhuskers to Autzen Stadium.

During week 6 as the Ducks face the Bruins, the Cornhuskers play the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers. Playing the former National Champion is quite the tall task. However, if the Cornhuskers can accomplish a takedown of the Hoosiers, the argument to bring GameDay to Eugene for the following match-up feels like a no-brainer.

With the Cornhuskers currently holding a 2-0 record in the Big Ten (their wins coming against arguably lighter competition like Maryland, Michigan State, North Dakota, Bowling Green, and Ohio) and the Ducks rebounding since the Oklahoma State loss, these two teams potentially entering their game against each other with notable ranked wins bolsters their GameDay case.

The Duck coos up a meal as Duck fans flock to the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on the campus of the University of Oregon on Nov. 22, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Dylan Raiola Angle

There's also the added storyline of Oregon's junior quarterback Dylan Raiola, who transferred to the Ducks from Nebraska during the 2026 offseason. After starter and senior quarterback Dante Moore exited the USC game during the second quarter, Raiola stepped up as the backup with a 76 percent passing rating, 289 yards through the air, and two touchdowns.

Though Moore was reportedly practicing in pads with the team as early as Monday prior to the UCLA game, there's a chance that the Ducks use an abundance of caution before allowing the starter to get back under center. There's also the chance that Raiola gets some snaps against his former team as a strategy from coach Dan Lanning and crew.

Of course, who can forget the comments Raiola made during Oregon's media day that was chopped apart and went viral across the college football diaspora, brewing a modern-day rivalry between the two fanbases.

“It's definitely been a transition. I'll start with the landscape of outside. There's not cornfields here. There's mountains and trees, and I love the nature. As far as football, it's different with coaches and players. Like we have a lot more talent than we did at Nebraska, and I don't say that to knock on them, but I think everybody will know that," Raiola said.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning appears on set as Duck fans flock to the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on the campus of the University of Oregon on Nov. 22, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming Back To That Team Out West

GameDay has yet to make a trip out West this season, with the farthest Western visit being Austin, Texas, for the Sept. 12 Ohio State vs. Texas matchup. For week 7, with a lack of West Coast-based games with stiff competition and teams already covered like No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Florida squaring off, the Nebraska and Oregon game makes a lot of sense.

Plus, there's always that quote from GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit from one of his previous visits to Eugene.

“We come all over the country, and we get asked all the time, ‘Where’s your favorite place to take ‘College GameDay?’ Herbstreit said in 2024. "And I say, every time, Eugene, Oregon.”

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