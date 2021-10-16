    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Ryan Walk Discusses Offensive Line Play in Win Over California

    The Ducks' veteran offensive lineman started at center against California and played an exceptional game.
    Author:

    The Ducks were without center Alex Forsyth once again, but Ryan Walk stepped in and played every snap at center and called the plays. After the game, he discussed:

    - The offensive line's dominant second half, including on the final two drives in which the Oregon offense scored touchdowns

    - The leadership of Anthony Brown

    - Travis Dye's spectacular performance

    Check out his presser in the video player above.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Ryan Walk California Postgame
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Ryan Walk Talks Offensive Line Improvement in Win Against California

    The Ducks got a masterful performance from Ryan Walk, who stepped in for the injured Alex Forsyth

    mario-cristobal-california-postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Nail-Biting Win Over California

    The Ducks' head coach broke down the "gutsy" win over California on Friday night

    travis-dye-vs-california
    Play
    Football

    Halftime Thoughts: No. 9 Oregon Leads California 10-7

    The Ducks have a narrow lead at the half, but there were plenty of mistakes in the first half

    More from Ducks Digest

    Justin Flowe Agrees to NIL Deal with Beastmode Marketing

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Join our new forums for free HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Ryan Walk California Postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Ryan Walk Talks Offensive Line Improvement in Win Against California

    19 seconds ago
    mario-cristobal-california-postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Nail-Biting Win Over California

    1 minute ago
    travis-dye-vs-california
    Football

    Halftime Thoughts: No. 9 Oregon Leads California 10-7

    3 hours ago
    Moorhead Stony Brook
    Football

    Joe Moorhead Available vs. Cal

    5 hours ago
    mase-funa-vs-stanford
    Football

    Mase Funa Out vs. California

    5 hours ago
    Alex Forsyth Ohio State Point
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Out vs. California

    5 hours ago
    anthony-brown-vs-california
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    5 hours ago
    Tetairoa McMillan Practice
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Tetairoa McMillan Scores Multiple Touchdowns in Big Win

    16 hours ago