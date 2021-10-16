WATCH: Ryan Walk Talks Offensive Line Improvement in Win Against California

WATCH: Ryan Walk Discusses Offensive Line Play in Win Over California
The Ducks were without center Alex Forsyth once again, but Ryan Walk stepped in and played every snap at center and called the plays. After the game, he discussed:
- The offensive line's dominant second half, including on the final two drives in which the Oregon offense scored touchdowns
- The leadership of Anthony Brown
- Travis Dye's spectacular performance
Check out his presser in the video player above.
The Ducks got a masterful performance from Ryan Walk, who stepped in for the injured Alex Forsyth
