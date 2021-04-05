WATCH: Thomas Graham Jr. Talks NFL Draft and Pro Day

Graham did not play in 2020 and wanted to show off his speed and how he's changed his body at Pro Day.

The Ducks continue their development of college players with cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. The one-time USC commit came to Eugene and was thrown into the fire as a freshman in 2017, facing imposing wide receivers such as Arizona State's N'Keal Harry, who now suits up for the New England Patriots on Sunday's.

Graham quickly established himself as one of the stronger cover corners in the Pac-12, locking down wide receivers with particular skill on short routes. Had he played in 2020, he would've entered the season as the active leader in pass breakups and passes defended.

Graham is showing up in the later rounds of NFL mock drafts.

