WATCH: Verone McKinley III Talks Clutch Defensive Play in Win Over California

Hear from the Ducks' star safety after a huge defensive performance to seal the victory.

The Ducks' defense didn't have its best day against the California offense, but it made some massive plays in the fourth quarter to prevent the Golden Bears from tying the game. Verone McKinley III spoke about:

- The defensive improvement from the Stanford game

- In-game adjustments

- Anthony Brown's performance/fans booing him

- The final defensive stop in the final moments.

Check out the presser in the video player above.

