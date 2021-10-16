WATCH: Verone McKinley III Talks Clutch Defensive Play in Win Over California

WATCH: Verone McKinley III Breaks Down Win Over California
The Ducks' defense didn't have its best day against the California offense, but it made some massive plays in the fourth quarter to prevent the Golden Bears from tying the game. Verone McKinley III spoke about:
- The defensive improvement from the Stanford game
- In-game adjustments
- Anthony Brown's performance/fans booing him
- The final defensive stop in the final moments.
WATCH: Ryan Walk Talks Offensive Line Improvement in Win Against California
The Ducks got a masterful performance from Ryan Walk, who stepped in for the injured Alex Forsyth
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Nail-Biting Win Over California
The Ducks' head coach broke down the "gutsy" win over California on Friday night
