A Way-Too-Early Look At Oregon's 2026 Roster

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been hard at work adding top players from the transfer portal since the end of the 2025 season. The Ducks’ 2026 roster is taking shape.

Oregon lost players like safety Dillon Thieneman and tight end Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL Draft, but retained many other starters, like Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. Lanning also added players, such as offensive lineman Michael Bennett and safety Koi Perich, via the transfer portal.

Oregon Ducks Roster Breakdown

Quarterbacks

Dante Moore

Dylan Raiola

Brock Thomas

Akili Smith Jr.

Ryder Hayes

Mark Wiepert

Running Backs

Jordon Davison

Dierre Hill Jr.

Da’Juan Riggs

Tradarian Ball

Zander Quinn

Brandon Smith

Wide Receivers

Evan Stewart

Dakorien Moore

Iverson Hooks

Jeremiah McClellan

Jalen Lott

Gatlin Bair

Messiah Hampton

Hudson Lewis

Brady Bidwell

Aaron Bidwell

Jovon McRae II

Nathan McCoy II

Dillon Gresham

Jack Ressler

Darian Anderson

Tight Ends

Jamari Johnson

Kendre Harrison

Andrew Olesh

Markus Dixon

A.J. Pugliano

Offensive Line

Iapani Laloulu

Kawika Rogers

Michael Bennett

Dave Iuli

Fox Crader

Immanuel Iheanacho

Bryce Boulton

Beau CressAllen

Auston Mims

Gernorris Wilson

Devin Brooks

Trent Ferguson

Demetri Manning

Douglus Utu

Zac Stascasusky

Ziyare Addison

Tommy Tofi

Koloi Keli

Defensive Line

Bear Alexander

A’Mauri Washington

Aydin Breland

Jerome Simmons

D’Ante Robinson

Matthew Johnson

Tony Cumberland

Edge Rushers

Matayo Uiagalelei

Teitum Tuioti

Torrence Williams

Elijah Rushing

Nasir Wyatt

Bleu Dantzler

Anthony Jones

Dutch Horisk

Prince Tavizon

Linebackers

Devon Jackson

Jerry Mixon

Will Straton

Dylan Williams

Brayden Platt

Gavin Nix

Jay Harden

Braylon Hodge

Tristan Phillips

Cornerbacks

Brandon Finney Jr.

Davon Benjamin

Ify Obidegwu

Aaron Scott

Tre Watson

Na’eem Offord

Dorian Brew

Cormac O’Flaherty

Azel Banag

Xavier Lherisse

Safeties

Koi Perich

Peyton Woodyard

Jett Washington

Trey McNutt

Aaron Flowers

Cruz Rushing

Carl Williams IV

Xavier Barksdale

Devin Jackson

Specialists

RJ Todd

Bailey Ettridge

Keaton Emmett

Gage Hurych

Rocco Graziano

Oregon’s Biggest Roster Weakness

There aren’t many gaps in the Ducks' roster. If there is a notable weakness, however, it’s depth. Lanning and his staff continue to work on reloading the areas in which they lost depth due to players entering the transfer portal, but there are still areas to improve.

The Ducks’ defensive line is one key position that took a major hit because of the portal. Lanning has the talent of not losing any starters to the transfer portal during his tenure, but many reserves elected to search for opportunities elsewhere.

While the defensive line saw the most exits, the running back room could use another player or two as well. Running back was the position that made headlines during Oregon’s College Football Playoff run this past season. Between players transferring out and injuries, Lanning didn’t have many options to go to in the backfield.

The program has proven young running backs in Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison. If something happens to them, Lanning won’t want to be in a situation where he has to shift defensive players to running back again.

The Ducks’ Biggest Roster Strength

Since Lanning started his tenure in Eugene, he only had the same quarterback start in consecutive seasons once. Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took a notable leap between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, especially with the same center and the familiar faces in wide receiver Troy Franklin and running back Bucky Irving returning.

Those were Lanning’s first and second seasons as a Division I head coach. It will be a similar story in 2026, with Moore returning alongside his center and leading wide receivers.

Continuity will be key in the Ducks’ run in 2026. They’ll have the gift of retaining their core on offense and defense. With the familiarity will come higher expectations for the program.