A Way-Too-Early Look At Oregon's 2026 Roster

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning didn't waste much time reloading his roster with talent via the transfer portal. The team's roster for the 2026 season is beginning to take shape.
Lily Crane|
Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In this story:

Oregon Ducks

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been hard at work adding top players from the transfer portal since the end of the 2025 season. The Ducks’ 2026 roster is taking shape.

Oregon lost players like safety Dillon Thieneman and tight end Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL Draft, but retained many other starters, like Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. Lanning also added players, such as offensive lineman Michael Bennett and safety Koi Perich, via the transfer portal.

Oregon Ducks Roster Breakdown

Quarterbacks

  • Dante Moore
  • Dylan Raiola
  • Brock Thomas
  • Akili Smith Jr.
  • Ryder Hayes
  • Mark Wiepert

Running Backs

  • Jordon Davison
  • Dierre Hill Jr.
  • Da’Juan Riggs
  • Tradarian Ball
  • Zander Quinn
  • Brandon Smith

Wide Receivers

  • Evan Stewart
  • Dakorien Moore
  • Iverson Hooks
  • Jeremiah McClellan
  • Jalen Lott
  • Gatlin Bair
  • Messiah Hampton
  • Hudson Lewis
  • Brady Bidwell
  • Aaron Bidwell
  • Jovon McRae II
  • Nathan McCoy II
  • Dillon Gresham
  • Jack Ressler
  • Darian Anderson

Tight Ends

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
  • Jamari Johnson
  • Kendre Harrison
  • Andrew Olesh
  • Markus Dixon
  • A.J. Pugliano

Offensive Line

  • Iapani Laloulu
  • Kawika Rogers
  • Michael Bennett
  • Dave Iuli
  • Fox Crader
  • Immanuel Iheanacho
  • Bryce Boulton
  • Beau CressAllen
  • Auston Mims
  • Gernorris Wilson
  • Devin Brooks
  • Trent Ferguson
  • Demetri Manning
  • Douglus Utu
  • Zac Stascasusky
  • Ziyare Addison
  • Tommy Tofi
  • Koloi Keli

Defensive Line

  • Bear Alexander
  • A’Mauri Washington
  • Aydin Breland
  • Jerome Simmons
  • D’Ante Robinson
  • Matthew Johnson
  • Tony Cumberland

Edge Rushers

  • Matayo Uiagalelei
  • Teitum Tuioti
  • Torrence Williams
  • Elijah Rushing
  • Nasir Wyatt
  • Bleu Dantzler
  • Anthony Jones
  • Dutch Horisk
  • Prince Tavizon

Linebackers

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) celebrates after making a tackle during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
  • Devon Jackson
  • Jerry Mixon
  • Will Straton
  • Dylan Williams
  • Brayden Platt
  • Gavin Nix
  • Jay Harden
  • Braylon Hodge
  • Tristan Phillips

Cornerbacks

  • Brandon Finney Jr.
  • Davon Benjamin
  • Ify Obidegwu
  • Aaron Scott
  • Tre Watson
  • Na’eem Offord
  • Dorian Brew
  • Cormac O’Flaherty
  • Azel Banag
  • Xavier Lherisse

Safeties

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • Koi Perich
  • Peyton Woodyard
  • Jett Washington
  • Trey McNutt
  • Aaron Flowers
  • Cruz Rushing
  • Carl Williams IV
  • Xavier Barksdale
  • Devin Jackson

Specialists

  • RJ Todd
  • Bailey Ettridge
  • Keaton Emmett
  • Gage Hurych
  • Rocco Graziano

Oregon’s Biggest Roster Weakness

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, hands off the ball to Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There aren’t many gaps in the Ducks' roster. If there is a notable weakness, however, it’s depth. Lanning and his staff continue to work on reloading the areas in which they lost depth due to players entering the transfer portal, but there are still areas to improve.

The Ducks’ defensive line is one key position that took a major hit because of the portal. Lanning has the talent of not losing any starters to the transfer portal during his tenure, but many reserves elected to search for opportunities elsewhere.

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander, left, and Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the defensive line saw the most exits, the running back room could use another player or two as well. Running back was the position that made headlines during Oregon’s College Football Playoff run this past season. Between players transferring out and injuries, Lanning didn’t have many options to go to in the backfield.

The program has proven young running backs in Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison. If something happens to them, Lanning won’t want to be in a situation where he has to shift defensive players to running back again.

The Ducks’ Biggest Roster Strength

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since Lanning started his tenure in Eugene, he only had the same quarterback start in consecutive seasons once. Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took a notable leap between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, especially with the same center and the familiar faces in wide receiver Troy Franklin and running back Bucky Irving returning.

Those were Lanning’s first and second seasons as a Division I head coach. It will be a similar story in 2026, with Moore returning alongside his center and leading wide receivers.

Continuity will be key in the Ducks’ run in 2026. They’ll have the gift of retaining their core on offense and defense. With the familiarity will come higher expectations for the program.

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

