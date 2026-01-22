A Way-Too-Early Look At Oregon's 2026 Roster
EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been hard at work adding top players from the transfer portal since the end of the 2025 season. The Ducks’ 2026 roster is taking shape.
Oregon lost players like safety Dillon Thieneman and tight end Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL Draft, but retained many other starters, like Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. Lanning also added players, such as offensive lineman Michael Bennett and safety Koi Perich, via the transfer portal.
Oregon Ducks Roster Breakdown
Quarterbacks
- Dante Moore
- Dylan Raiola
- Brock Thomas
- Akili Smith Jr.
- Ryder Hayes
- Mark Wiepert
Running Backs
- Jordon Davison
- Dierre Hill Jr.
- Da’Juan Riggs
- Tradarian Ball
- Zander Quinn
- Brandon Smith
Wide Receivers
- Evan Stewart
- Dakorien Moore
- Iverson Hooks
- Jeremiah McClellan
- Jalen Lott
- Gatlin Bair
- Messiah Hampton
- Hudson Lewis
- Brady Bidwell
- Aaron Bidwell
- Jovon McRae II
- Nathan McCoy II
- Dillon Gresham
- Jack Ressler
- Darian Anderson
Tight Ends
- Jamari Johnson
- Kendre Harrison
- Andrew Olesh
- Markus Dixon
- A.J. Pugliano
Offensive Line
- Iapani Laloulu
- Kawika Rogers
- Michael Bennett
- Dave Iuli
- Fox Crader
- Immanuel Iheanacho
- Bryce Boulton
- Beau CressAllen
- Auston Mims
- Gernorris Wilson
- Devin Brooks
- Trent Ferguson
- Demetri Manning
- Douglus Utu
- Zac Stascasusky
- Ziyare Addison
- Tommy Tofi
- Koloi Keli
Defensive Line
- Bear Alexander
- A’Mauri Washington
- Aydin Breland
- Jerome Simmons
- D’Ante Robinson
- Matthew Johnson
- Tony Cumberland
Edge Rushers
- Matayo Uiagalelei
- Teitum Tuioti
- Torrence Williams
- Elijah Rushing
- Nasir Wyatt
- Bleu Dantzler
- Anthony Jones
- Dutch Horisk
- Prince Tavizon
Linebackers
- Devon Jackson
- Jerry Mixon
- Will Straton
- Dylan Williams
- Brayden Platt
- Gavin Nix
- Jay Harden
- Braylon Hodge
- Tristan Phillips
Cornerbacks
- Brandon Finney Jr.
- Davon Benjamin
- Ify Obidegwu
- Aaron Scott
- Tre Watson
- Na’eem Offord
- Dorian Brew
- Cormac O’Flaherty
- Azel Banag
- Xavier Lherisse
Safeties
- Koi Perich
- Peyton Woodyard
- Jett Washington
- Trey McNutt
- Aaron Flowers
- Cruz Rushing
- Carl Williams IV
- Xavier Barksdale
- Devin Jackson
Specialists
- RJ Todd
- Bailey Ettridge
- Keaton Emmett
- Gage Hurych
- Rocco Graziano
Oregon’s Biggest Roster Weakness
There aren’t many gaps in the Ducks' roster. If there is a notable weakness, however, it’s depth. Lanning and his staff continue to work on reloading the areas in which they lost depth due to players entering the transfer portal, but there are still areas to improve.
The Ducks’ defensive line is one key position that took a major hit because of the portal. Lanning has the talent of not losing any starters to the transfer portal during his tenure, but many reserves elected to search for opportunities elsewhere.
While the defensive line saw the most exits, the running back room could use another player or two as well. Running back was the position that made headlines during Oregon’s College Football Playoff run this past season. Between players transferring out and injuries, Lanning didn’t have many options to go to in the backfield.
The program has proven young running backs in Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison. If something happens to them, Lanning won’t want to be in a situation where he has to shift defensive players to running back again.
The Ducks’ Biggest Roster Strength
Since Lanning started his tenure in Eugene, he only had the same quarterback start in consecutive seasons once. Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took a notable leap between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, especially with the same center and the familiar faces in wide receiver Troy Franklin and running back Bucky Irving returning.
Those were Lanning’s first and second seasons as a Division I head coach. It will be a similar story in 2026, with Moore returning alongside his center and leading wide receivers.
Continuity will be key in the Ducks’ run in 2026. They’ll have the gift of retaining their core on offense and defense. With the familiarity will come higher expectations for the program.
Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI.