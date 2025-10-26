Wisconsin Coach Luke Fickell Reveals Frustrations After Loss to Oregon Ducks
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 7-1, going 4-1in the Big Ten, following a win against the Wisconsin Badgers, 21-7. Despite inclement weather and an injury to quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks got the win at home.
The Wisconsin Badgers limited Oregon to just 21 points, but they scored their first touchdown since Oct. 4. After the game, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell spoke about the loss against the Oregon Ducks.
Fickell Voices Frustration On Team's Discipline vs. Oregon
“We try to pride ourselves on being disciplined, and that was one of those things tonight that we’re not going to win a football game, especially against a team like this on the road if we can’t play more discipline. We can’t eliminate some of those big penalties. I think that stands out to me more than anything else.” Fickell said.
“This is a tough one to swallow again. But, tougher because I thought we put ourself in a position where we had an opportunity. And, I thought defensively, you know, our guys came to play. I thought they, from the very get-go of the surprise onside that they recovered, that those guys went out there and didn’t bat an eye and stopped them,” Fickell said. “Battled their butts off the whole first half. Really battled the whole time.”
“There’s something to be proud of. There’s also some things to be disappointed in. We can't play undisciplined. We can't have as many penalties as we have. We can't give them more opportunities on third down. We can’t make really poor decisions. One of our seniors to get ejected. That's not an aggressive mistake,” Fickell said.
“I don’t want to complain about calls, but the first play of the second half for 35 yards or whatever it is, I mean, it’s not even, it’s ridiculous to be honest with you. Right there on the edge, that they don’t call. But to be honest, even that last drive in the first half. They started to find a little bit of something inside, and I don’t know exactly what it was, but they found some movement up front and did a good job,” Fickell said.
“I think some of that maybe kind of got a wear and tear on us a little bit there at the end of the first half, a little bit in the second half.”
Fickell Addresses Quarterback Decision Against Oregon
“There was, there was. And we thought about it again and talked about it before the game, too. Just based on, ‘Hey, if the first couple drives don’t go, we want to give Danny, get him in there and get him an opportunity.’ As we were rolling, I didn’t ask as much until halftime. I think the conditions of things make it difficult to throw another guy in there that hasn’t taken the snaps, hasn’t been in that situation.”
“Whether it was the pouring, whether it was the wind blowing sideways. I mean, there was a lot of other factors. But it might be one of those ones where you kind of go back and kick yourself to say, ‘Damn, I think there’s some opportunities there for Danny.’ We’re going to need Danny down the stretch. We need Danny to stick with us and stay with us and see how this thing roles.”
MORE: Oregon Is Back in Play for Five-Star Running Back Recruit After New Visit Plans
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Oregon vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet
Fickell On The Team’s Performance vs. Oregon
“Those young guys stepped up tonight. They, I think they, against just from obviously the watching it from the side, I haven't looked at the film or anything yet, but those guys played really well,” Fickell said.
“I know the guys in front of them, the defensive line guys really respect them and not just because the way they play, but the way that which they lead and how they help those guys upfront. There’s just some natural things about them, and to be honest with you, I think they played pretty darn good tonight,” Fickell said.
“They do a darn good job. I mean, it’s a really good team, but a really good defense. I mean, you were there. The conditions were very difficult to throw the football in. And not to mention, a team that pressures a bit. So, they’re kind of a twofold. You know, your defense is playing as well as they are,” Fickell said.
“I think that there’s one of those things where, look, we can’t just sit here and think we’re going to score seven points and win a football game. But there is, you know, a little bit of the nature of where we are and what we’re doing and the conditions in which they are,” Fickell continued. “Again, you have to be able to throw the ball better, but it was a tough night to be able to throw the football.”
“Scoring points, yeah, it matters. You’re not going to win football games if you score seven points, probably. But you got to score seven before you can score 10. And you got to score 10 before you score 14. And at some point in time, we have to find a way to string these things together, get better, and score more points,” Fickell said.
“We weren’t able to do it tonight well enough. Tonight, in tough conditions against a really good defense. But we got to expect more.”
“There’s a balance to what we’re trying to do, and sometimes those shots can put you in a position where you’re right back to where you started. Whether it’s second and 10 or it’s a turnover, but I think more than anything we got to gain confidence in our ability to take some of those shots,” Fickell said. “They still have to be taken in order to loosen things up.”
“Tonight was a harder time to do it because for most of the game, or half of the game, the conditions were not conducive to take much of any shots, but we’re not going to be able to line up there and run the ball for 250 yards against a team like that unless we can loosen some things up down the field.”
Fickell On How The Team Will Handle Loss To Oregon
“You walk in that locker room as disappointed as you are and as much as you want to, you know, lose your mind, and you look at those guys’ eyes and there’s no, they’re not batting an eye, they’re not blaming each other,” Fickell said. “They understood what this mountain was going to look like. I think the mountain has gotten a hell of a lot bigger than even what we thought from the get-go.”
“But it’s not hard for me to go in there and look in some of those seniors’ eyes and realize they got one month of college football left. And to give them everything I got,” Fickell said. “I think the young guys feel the same way.”
Oregon Face Adversity
In addition to the weather, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore suffered an injury in the third quarter after taking a hit to the head. Moore did not go back into the game, though he was seen wearing his helmet on the sideline after spending 15 minutes in the tent.
Quarterback Brock Thomas took over in Moore’s place. Between the weather and Moore exiting the game, the Ducks' offense primarily ran the ball. Thomas attempted and completed just four passes for 46 yards and one touchdown.
Running back Jordon Davison led the team with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns, having a standout performance against the Badgers. Running back Noah Whittington also had a big game with 97 rushing yards.
While it was not the most dominant performance that Oregon has had this season, the program showed grit in tough weather and through Moore's injury and was able to move on to seven wins.